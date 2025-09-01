Despite the soap leading us to believe Mack had been brutally murdered by John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), he was seen alive, locked up in an underground bunker in the woods.

Waking up after a lengthy sedation, a disoriented Mack shouts in panic as he recalls John's attack on him, and as John tries to calm him, he's cold to realise that Mack remembers he killed Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

Lawrence Robb as Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale. Mark Bruce/ITV

As John goes on to prepare some drugs, Mack pleads for his life, and makes a bid to connect with his captor.

John starts to open up about his crimes, and Mack conceals his true reaction, showing understanding and sympathy as he says that Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is lucky to have John.

When Mack pleads with John to let him go, and in return Mack will leave for Scotland and keep his secrets, John is left torn.

But the episode soon takes another unsettling turn when Mack makes another big move.

What does Mack do, and how will John react?

Expect plenty of tension and menacing scenes, and a strong performance from Farnworth as John finally begins to unravel.

Meanwhile, Robb shines in scenes that will have fans cheering him on as they will Mack to escape.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

