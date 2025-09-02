Elsewhere, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) attends her first baby scan.

But with private doubts over whether she's carrying her own baby instead of granddaughter Sarah Sugden's (Katie Hill), will Charity crumble under the pressure?

Also, Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) discovers what Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) has been hiding, and trouble soon follows.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 8th September - Friday 12th September 2025.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. John Sugden pulls Aaron Dingle off a cliff with him

Robert and John fight. ITV

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) is alarmed when Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) reveals his fears for John's welfare, and she tries to contact John, asking Paddy to help her search for him.

But little do they know that John is a danger to others, and husband Aaron is trying to make another escape from the cottage.

Robert finally arrives there, and accuses John of murder. But John remains defiant and after a physical confrontation, Robert is left looking lifeless on the ground.

Aaron has finally seen through John's lies. ITV

John finds Robert is still breathing, and he's relieved not to have killed again.

But John finds Aaron making his escape, and as a distressed Aaron looks for a hatch in the woods that he knows is linked to Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) disappearance, John is in pursuit when Aaron reaches a massive gorge.

Robert witnesses Aaron's ordeal at John's hands. ITV

Aaron and John come face-to-face, but now Aaron knows he can't trust a word John says as the latter tries to spin him a pack of lies.

Aaron urges John to take him to Mack, but just as it looks like John is going to confess to police, Robert appears.

Robert is terrified for Aaron. ITV

Feeling betrayed, John accuses Aaron of orchestrating Robert's arrival, and he calls the police to frame Robert.

John then grabs Aaron and jumps into the gorge with him, leaving Robert screaming in terror.

Seeing John and Aaron unconscious at the bottom of the gorge, Robert dials 999...

2. Chas Dingle blames Robert Sugden for John's latest crime

Will Aaron survive? ITV

Robert is defeated when no one believes him that John is behind all that has happened.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is convinced that Robert pushed Aaron and John off the gorge, and she vows to make him pay.

Okay, so Robert has a track record - but does Chas really think Robert would risk Aaron's life after all they've been through?

Has John escaped justice? ITV

It seems all the Dingles do, as Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) tells Vic they want nothing more to do with the Sugdens.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) agrees, and Vic leaves in tears.

Meanwhile, Robert is waiting to be interviewed at the police station, and he's terrified for Aaron.

Robert is accused of John's crime. ITV

Has John killed Aaron and left Robert to take the blame? Is John dead?

With Aaron now the only one who can back up Robert's version of events, where does that leave him?

Justice for Robert!

3. Charity Dingle buries her fears at first baby scan

Charity is trying to hide her worry. ITV

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) surprises Sarah and Charity with an early ultrasound scan appointment.

But with Charity having slept with Ross Barton (Michael Parr) when she believed the embryo transfer had failed, she has no idea if the pregnancy is hers or as a result of the surrogacy.

Unseen by Sarah and Jacob, there's a dark fear within Charity as she looks at the screen.

Later, Jacob and Sarah are in awe as they end up showing Ross their scan photo, and Ross tries not to show how thrown he is as he looks at what might actually be an ultrasound image of his own child.

How long can Charity contain her secret?

4. Kammy Hadiq confronts Vinny Dingle's tormentor

Vinny opens up. ITV

Kammy questions what's going on with Vinny, who finally breaks down and confesses how 'Mike' attacked and blackmailed him.

Kammy is furious to hear what his friend has been through, but Vinny still refuses to involve the police.

Kammy meets Mike. ITV

So Kammy takes action, signing up for the LGBTQ+ forum where Vinny met Mike with a plan in mind.

But as Kammy meets with Mike, will he make things worse?

Gabby is upset. ITV

Meanwhile, Vinny's oblivious bride-to-be Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is fed up that neither her mum Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) or Kim Tate (Claire King) are coming to the wedding.

With no one to walk her down the aisle, what will Gabby do next?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

