Knowing he was losing control of his spouse, John drugged Aaron, and when Aaron headed into the woods, he found the hidden door to the bunker where John was holding Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

But Mack had escaped, and when John caught up with him, Mack shouted Aaron's name.

A disoriented Aaron recognised his best friend's voice, but John knocked Mack out and ran to Aaron, who suffered a seizure as a result of John's poisoning.

Lawrence Robb as Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale. Mark Bruce/ITV

After getting Aaron back inside the cottage and putting him to bed, John caught up with Mack once more, approaching him with an axe!

We've been left fearing for Mack's life yet again, but as Emmerdale continues, Aaron wakes up after his ordeal, and John confronts Aaron over his recent discoveries.

Back in the village, Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has had his own realisation over his helpline chats with an unstable man, and now knows he's been speaking to John.

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) grows worried for Aaron, while the man himself begins to question what's going on with Mack after what happened in the woods.

Aaron is about to face another life or death ordeal ITV

It's not long before Aaron does some investigating when John's back is turned, and what he finds is enough to spark red flags in his mind at long last!

Head to ITVX now to see what Aaron uncovers, with the episode airing as usual at 7:30pm on ITV1.

Next week, Aaron tries to get away from John once and for all, just as Robert arrives to rescue him.

Robert will be terrified when John grabs Aaron and jumps off a gorge with him, but as Robert faces accusations in the aftermath, will John have the last laugh – dead or alive?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

