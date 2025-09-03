At the end of Tuesday's (2nd September) episode, John left captive Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) alone in the underground bunker, telling him he wouldn't be coming back.

This came after Mack told John about Aaron's fling with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), claiming John would never be able to compete with the love Robert and Aaron shared.

John believed that Mack was lying, but things are set to take a turn for the worse after John and Aaron return to the village to visit Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Robert visits Aaron ITV

Chas is upset when Aaron reveals his and John's plans to move to John's childhood home.

Aaron downplays his concerns about John's suspicious behaviour, but Chas senses something is off.

When John hears that Mack's wife, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), is thinking of reporting him missing, he panics and makes an excuse to leave, with Aaron baffled by the situation.

John returns to the bunker after all, and makes a new plan to throw Charity off the scent.

We know that she later receives a voice note from Mack, so has John forced Mack to leave the message?

Meanwhile, Robert hears about Aaron's permanent move and storms round to the flat where Aaron is packing up alone.

As Robert insists that Aaron is making a mistake and moves in for a kiss, how will a conflicted Aaron respond?

By the time Aaron is back at the cottage, John has what he believes is a good reason to take sinister action; but Aaron remains oblivious to the danger he is in.

But what has led John to decide to drug Aaron?

There are a few curveballs in this instalment that you won't see coming, and you can catch the full story now on ITVX or at 7:30pm on ITV1.

On Thursday (4th September), John has spiked a bottle of whiskey, which Aaron drinks from more than once.

What is John's plan here, and will Aaron be okay?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

