*Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Thursday 4th September 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX*

Ad

John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) makes his most terrifying move yet in Thursday's (4th September 2025) Emmerdale – at least, until next week's harrowing cliff dive!

When John's captive Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) refused to record a voice message for his wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) from the bunker to convince her he had dumped her, John turned to AI technology to create a fake one.

While this plot twist was incredibly unnerving, there's worse to come now that John has listened to his husband Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) message to Mack, and knows he cheated with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley).

Aaron with a hand on his head as he sits with a bottle of whisky at his side in Emmerdale
Aaron is poisoned. ITV

Aware that Aaron isn't sure about his future with John, John secretly spikes a bottle of whiskey.

He soon encourages Aaron to drink some, and it's not long before Aaron finds himself affected by just the one glass.

With John ready to "look after" Aaron, he heads outside to chop some firewood, while oblivious Aaron drinks more of the whiskey.

Meanwhile, with Mack still locked up in the underground bunker, he has become John's unlikely confidant and, worried for Aaron's life, Mack begins a desperate bid to escape.

Actor Robb has put in a powerful set of performances throughout the week, and in this latest instalment he's particularly compelling.

You'll be cheering Mack on as he uses all his strength to fight his way out of the old bomb shelter, but before long, Aaron's in grave danger and John is on the move in the woods.

What follows leaves both Aaron and Mack in deadly danger, but you'll just have to head to ITVX now, or wait until 7.30pm to tune in on ITV1.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Laura DenbyFreelance Writer

Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.

Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad