After his blackmailer 'Mike' retaliated against Kammy Hadiq's (Shebz Miah) scheme by demanding another £10K from Vinny, or he'd expose his sexuality crisis at the wedding reception, Vinny is filled with stress on the big day.

Meanwhile, Gabby is annoyed when her mum Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) arrives, only to insist to the bridal party that the wedding is a bad idea due to a secret of Gabby's!

Vinny and Gabby in Emmerdale. ITV

What is Gabby hiding, and is Bernice right to disapprove?

A conflicted Gabby visits Vinny to tell him that something is wrong, but what does Gabby have to say?

Whatever it is, the wedding is back on track as far as she's concerned – but for Vinny, he's in hell as he knows the clock is ticking over 'Mike's' threat.

But as guests arrive at the church, Vinny has disappeared and best man Kammy panics as he makes a call to track him down.

Gabby is left reeling by Vinny's absence, but has he decided not to go ahead with the nuptials, or is he paying off his tormentor?

While we're holding back exactly where Vinny has ended up, you will get answers by the end of the episode.

Head over to ITVX to find out, or, if you'd rather, you can tune in at 7.30pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

