On Tuesday (12th August), Vinny realised that Mike, who he met via a support forum for those questioning their sexuality, wasn't the friendly ally he first appeared to be.

Mike revealed he had been recording his conversations with Vinny, and threatened to expose the truth to Vinny's fiancée Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) unless he paid him off.

It wasn't long before Mike gave Vinny a vicious beating, and Vinny complied with the blackmail plot in order to escape the violence.

With Gabby oblivious as the soap picked up the next day, Vinny hides his injuries - but when his friend Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) approaches and teases him about following bride-to-be Gabby's orders, telling him to 'man up', Vinny snaps.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The day takes an unsettling turn as Vinny takes his situation out on Kammy, but Kammy can see Vinny is in a dark place.

You'll have to tune in via ITVX, or watch on ITV1 at 7:30pm, to see the full story.

But the drama comes just as Kammy is warned off by boss Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) from pursuing Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), after a dating app mishap which also saw Kammy cheekily style his profile as the managing director of the garage!

Belle is mortified to hear what Cain has done, but while she reiterates to Kammy that she's not interested in him, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) wonders if Belle is covering her true feelings.

Will Belle give Kammy a chance?

And will Vinny put things right with his new pal, and find the strength to report Mike to the police?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.