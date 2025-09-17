Emmerdale airs game-changing Aaron Dingle update in ITVX release – will John Sugden be caught?
**CONTAINS MINOR SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT'S (17TH SEPTEMBER) EPISODE**
*Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Wednesday 17th September 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX*
There's a huge update for Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) in Wednesday's (17th September 2025) Emmerdale, and it could spell the beginning of the end for his unhinged husband, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth).
On Tuesday (16th September), John's half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) finally picked up on his odd behaviour after some home truths from their older half-brother Robert (Ryan Hawley).
Robert has been framed for pushing John and Aaron off the gorge, but killer John is responsible.
At the hospital, John's freedom relies on Aaron's fate, and he and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) saw the doctor speaking to Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and wearing a serious expression.
Only Vic clocked how quick John was to suggest bad news was coming.
But Aaron was actually showing positive signs, and is now due to be brought round from his coma.
As the drama continues, Vic is increasingly suspicious as she continues to watch John's reactions.
Before long, a desperate John takes action to save his own skin, but more news on Aaron soon follows.
By the end of the episode, everything changes and we're left wondering if John is about to be caught out at long last, but you'll have to head to ITVX or wait until 7.30pm to tune in on ITV1 to find out exactly what unfolds.
Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is also at the hospital, as yet unaware of John's catalogue of crimes, including the murder of Cain's son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).
Could oblivious Cain regret his next move as he agrees to do a good deed?
And with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) still trapped by John underground, will he be rescued?
Read more:
- Emmerdale hints at imminent John Sugden downfall as he slips up in ITVX release
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Pregnant Charity Dingle takes a DNA test and April Windsor is manipulated by Ray
- Emmerdale confirms whereabouts of missing groom Vinny Dingle in ITVX blackmail twist
- Emmerdale confirms fates of Aaron Dingle and John Sugden with twist for Robert in early ITVX release
- Emmerdale airs harrowing cliff plunge after ITVX confession - will John Sugden and Aaron Dingle survive?
- Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle has dark realisation that changes everything in ITVX edition
- Emmerdale airs game-changing new bombshell for John Sugden in ITVX release
- Emmerdale's Aaron will 'share in hatred' of husband John as dark storyline moves forward
- Emmerdale spoilers tease more danger for Mackenzie Boyd after disturbing reveal
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.