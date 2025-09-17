On Tuesday (16th September), John's half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) finally picked up on his odd behaviour after some home truths from their older half-brother Robert (Ryan Hawley).

Robert has been framed for pushing John and Aaron off the gorge, but killer John is responsible.

At the hospital, John's freedom relies on Aaron's fate, and he and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) saw the doctor speaking to Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and wearing a serious expression.

John pulled Aaron off the gorge with him in Emmerdale ITV

Only Vic clocked how quick John was to suggest bad news was coming.

But Aaron was actually showing positive signs, and is now due to be brought round from his coma.

As the drama continues, Vic is increasingly suspicious as she continues to watch John's reactions.

Before long, a desperate John takes action to save his own skin, but more news on Aaron soon follows.

By the end of the episode, everything changes and we're left wondering if John is about to be caught out at long last, but you'll have to head to ITVX or wait until 7.30pm to tune in on ITV1 to find out exactly what unfolds.

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is also at the hospital, as yet unaware of John's catalogue of crimes, including the murder of Cain's son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

Could oblivious Cain regret his next move as he agrees to do a good deed?

And with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) still trapped by John underground, will he be rescued?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

