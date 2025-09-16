With John's husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) in a coma after being pulled off a gorge by the man himself, John has framed his half-brother Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), who is also Aaron's ex-husband, for the crime.

Despite Aaron's loved ones having seen how much Robert adores him, they were quick to believe that he was guilty as he was sent back behind bars.

Even Robert and John's half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) was convinced that Robert did the deed, and cut him off.

But when she pondered visiting him in prison, John urged Vic not to go, desperate to stop Robert from persuading her of John's darkness.

But Victoria headed to see Robert after all, ready to tell him how disgusted she is with him.

In Tuesday's (16th September) episode, Robert does his best to explain his version of events to a sceptical Vic.

With Vic accusing him of pushing John off the cliff and sending Aaron down with him by mistake, Robert is adamant that even as an accident, he wouldn't dream of risking hurting Aaron.

Before long, Robert shares some fresh logic, along with some truly heartfelt words about Aaron.

Back at the hospital, there's an update on Aaron, while one character watches John carefully.

When John's behaviour raises suspicion, it looks like the clock is finally ticking on his downfall.

You'll have to tune in now on ITVX, or at 7.30pm on ITV to see exactly how John starts to unravel, but while there are still plenty of reveals to come, this alone is a moment that's certainly worth the wait.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

