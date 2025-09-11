Confirmed to have survived the fall from the gorge by his own hands, John is still perceived by those around him as the wronged party.

He's framed his half-brother Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) for John's own crime: dragging husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) off the edge of a gorge with him.

Robert was arrested on Wednesday (10th September) despite his pleas that John is dangerous and had also hurt Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

Only Aaron can raise the alarm over Mack's whereabouts, locked in an underground bunker near John's cottage.

But with Aaron in an induced coma and John determined to cover his tracks, the clock is ticking on Mack's chances of survival.

At the police station, Robert is questioned by detectives, and when the police speak to John, his twisted lies make the situation look all the more damning for poor Robert.

While Robert's future is on the line after a big development, by the end of the episode, John is in Aaron's hospital room, and he's left alone with him.

And with John's sinister penchant for taking people's lives into his own hands, it's not long before viewers have serious cause for concern for a helpless Aaron.

You'll have to watch all the action unfold via ITVX now, or tune in from 7.30pm on ITV1.

But with fan-favourites Aaron and Robert both at John's mercy in very different ways, can John be stopped in time?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

