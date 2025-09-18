Emmerdale confirms Mackenzie Boyd's fate in tense ITVX release – as John Sugden's crimes are exposed
**CONTAINS MINOR SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT'S (18TH SEPTEMBER) EPISODE**
*Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Thursday 18th September 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX*
Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) fate is finally revealed in Thursday's (18th September 2025) tense instalment of Emmerdale.
On Wednesday (17th September), Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) roused from a coma, telling stunned mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that his husband, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), had done something to Mack.
Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) was driving John back to his childhood cottage, unaware that John was holding Mack nearby in an underground war bunker, and that John killed Cain's son Nate (Jurell Carter).
As the ITV soap continues, Aaron confirms that John pulled him off the gorge, while Mack's wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is desperate for more information and presses Aaron on the situation.
With the police present, Aaron mentions the bunker, and a search soon begins of the area surrounding the cottage.
As Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) updates the imprisoned Robert (Ryan Hawley), who was framed by John for the cliffside fall, the race is on to reach Mack before it's too late.
With no idea that hope is finally on the horizon, Mack injects himself with the syringe left by John, and hallucinates that Charity is lying right beside him.
While Mack will be found one way or another, RadioTimes.com won't be revealing exactly how this happens and what this means for the character.
But it's a gripping episode with a huge turning point for the storyline, so make sure you don't miss it!
Speaking of which, John's many dark deeds are soon exposed, but where is he and will he be caught at long last?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
