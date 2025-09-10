However, with things getting ever more complicated for John, it would seem that surely he's only moments away from being caught out? Or maybe not...

Speaking with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for the National Television Awards 2025, John's actor Oliver Farnworth was asked whether there was more carnage on the way for his character.

He teased: "It wouldn't be Emmerdale without a few twists and turns, would it? So I'd say, just when you think something's gonna go one way, it can always go another."

John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

Farnworth also said that John does love Aaron "1 million per cent", and that he "feels like he's his soulmate".

"But the problem that comes with that, with someone who's been kind of shielded from love as John has a lot of their life, is that he doesn't really know what to do with love.

"So he's got Aaron, and he goes, 'Well, I just love you so much, I just want you, I don't want anyone else.' It just becomes quite possessive, quite dangerous. And I think that's what's happened in this instance, and that's what's led to all of this carnage."

It was previously reported that Farnworth will be departing from the soap "imminently" - but just how soon that actually ends up being, and how much damage John can do in the meantime, remains to be seen. ITV previously declined to comment on John's future.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

