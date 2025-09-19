Robert was sent back behind bars on remand after John framed him in a call to police, before pulling himself and husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) off a gorge.

Aaron survived and raised the alarm, so John brought his captive Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) to the hospital before fleeing.

It was touch and go whether Mack would live, with doctors unable to do anything other than play the waiting game.

Much to his wife Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) relief, Mack woke up at the end of Thursday's (18th September) instalment.

With Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) now in the know about John killing his son Nate (Jurell Carter), he needs answers from the one person who's been privy to the details, paying Mack a visit.

As for Robert, he'll play a big role as the focus shifts to him in the aftermath, while Aaron recovers in hospital as he struggles to come to terms with John's many crimes.

We won't be giving away how the day unfolds, but there's one hospital scene in particular that fans will be glued to, and while the conversation may not go as one expects, hope isn't lost yet.

Elsewhere, some characters are forced to deliver shattering news to those left behind.

As Robert works out where he goes from here, John makes an appearance - but in what capacity?

You can catch all the drama now on ITVX or at 7.30pm on ITV1, but it's safe to say the story is far from over in Emmerdale.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.