But instead of driving John out of the country, Caleb stopped in the woods and aimed a shotgun at him - revealing that Cain was there and ready to take revenge for John killing his son Nate (Jurell Carter).

A stand-off led to John trying to go on the attack, but Cain was one step ahead as he prepared to fire the weapon.

After a shot rang out, Wednesday's episode saw Caleb, fearful of John's scheduled email about Anthony's murder, stop Cain from shooting John by knocking him out with a shovel.

As Cain fell, he accidentally pulled the trigger, but although Cain was unconscious, no one else was harmed.

Caleb ordered twisted medic John to check on Cain, who they bundled into the boot of his car.

Caleb had no choice but to continue with John's plan so he could protect wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) from doing time for killing her abusive father.

Cain was fooled by John. ITV

Meanwhile, in the hospital, John's victims, husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), had a catch up before Mack headed home.

Mack urged Aaron to get in touch with his ex-husband and soulmate Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), cheekily adding that he missed Aaron's "cute little smile" when he was happy.

Aaron dismissed the idea, but was later seen staring at Robert's number on his phone, clearly missing the man he truly loves.

Robert himself insisted to Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that he would stay away as Aaron had asked.

In Caleb's depot van, John hid out of sight as the vehicle was checked before they could cross the border, and after they went undetected, John handed Caleb the details of where he had buried Anthony.

Deleting his incriminating email in front of Caleb, John was dropped off at a service station in Rotterdam, having asked Caleb to tell Aaron he loved him and Cain that he was sorry over Nate.

In the car, Cain woke up and made his way into the driver's seat, driving off in a hurry.

Now, with John seeming to have escaped, is this really the end of his story?

Has John Sugden gone for good in Emmerdale?

Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

When approached by RadioTimes.com on whether these scenes act as John's final appearance in Emmerdale, ITV declined to comment.

But with no definitive answer on whether the character has made a permanent exit, surely this isn't how his story ends?

As gripping and satisfying as it was to see John receive the Cain treatment, it doesn't feel right for the villain to ultimately get his own way, and we have some thoughts on how John could be taken down for good...

How will John Sugden get his comeuppance?

Robert and John Sugden in the woods in Emmerdale. ITV

We can't see Cain taking this outcome lying down, so although it seems that John has successfully got away, might he be tracked down to face a final confrontation with the vengeful Dingle?

Whether Cain chooses to end John's life or find another way to stop him getting away with his actions, there are several options to ensure John is made to pay.

If he's been honest with Caleb about the location of the body, might Cain and Caleb be able to set John up as Anthony's murderer?

No one wants to see Ruby jailed for the crime, and aside from seeing John go down for his actual evil deeds, framing him for Anthony could be the icing on the cake for those involved in that cover up, who have also suffered at John's hands.

From injured Aaron, to grieving Cain and the spiked Chas, and even Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) who is apparently yet to learn that John caused the slurry leak, taking this path would avenge them all.

Speaking of said leak, Mack was blamed for the incident and has been through a harrowing underground ordeal thanks to John; while Victoria's (Isabel Hodgins) young son Harry (Adam Pryor) nearly died due to drinking the contaminated water.

Could Mack or Vic, perhaps with covert help from an undercover Adam (Adam Thomas) who is living abroad on the run, have a hand in ensuring John's capture?

Then there's Robert, who has been repeatedly targeted by his half-brother and deserves his chance to confront John one last time.

Might John return to see Aaron, causing Robert to step in and seal John's fate, whatever it may hold?

One way or another, we're expecting an almighty pay off before John Sugden's reign of terror is well and truly over.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.