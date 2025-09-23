The killer medic blackmailed Caleb Miligan (William Ash) into helping him get out of the country, revealing that he had been very careful not to leave his own DNA on evil Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) body when disposing of it.

As this leaves Anthony's daughter, and Caleb's wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly), at risk of going down for murder, Caleb was forced to agree to drive John to Rotterdam.

As the soap picks up the following morning, Ruby questions a shifty Caleb, who covers that he's simply driving long distance for a work drop-off.

Ruby, Caleb and Chas in Emmerdale. ITV

In the hospital, John's estranged husband and victim, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), is struggling to cope.

A visiting Ruby is just the person to offer support, with the pair understanding each other due to their shared abuse trauma at the hands of their fathers.

As Ruby draws comparisons between the manipulations of John and Anthony, Aaron is furious with himself for failing to spot the signs that John was dangerous.

But Ruby insists that Aaron mustn't blame himself, and she and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) try to assure him that John is no longer a threat.

However, Aaron understandably refuses to relax while John is still on the run.

It's a powerful set of scenes by Miller and Cordingly, acting as the perfect accompaniment to the dramatic scenes between John and Caleb.

While John believes that Caleb is on his side (albeit reluctantly), it was never going to be that simple.

As a vengeful Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) becomes involved, keen to make John pay for killing his son Nate (Jurell Carter), viewers will be delighted to see the smirk finally wiped from John's face.

As their confrontation escalates, though, there's a troubling cliffhanger that leaves us more concerned than ever for the welfare of those in John's orbit.

Fans keen to tune in now can do so via ITVX, but RadioTimes.com is keeping the outcome under wraps so that those wishing to wait until the episode airs on ITV1, at the earlier time of 7pm, can enjoy what's to come.

You won't want to miss a moment of this explosive episode.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

