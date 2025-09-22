Last week, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) woke from a coma inflicted by husband John, and finally exposed John's many crimes.

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) was released from prison after being framed, and although rejected by Aaron, he had hope as he settled back into the village.

But John remained on the run, and as the soap continues, he sneaks into Keeper's cottage, where he holds a loaded syringe and looms over a photo of Robert.

But as John listens in on a heart-to-heart between Robert and Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), with Vic wondering if John ever really cared, John is torn.

Soon, John accosts Caleb Miligan (William Ash) at the depot, and he turns the tables when he reminds Caleb that only he knows where Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) body is buried.

With Caleb fearing for wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly), will he give in to John's blackmail threat and help him flee the country?

At the hospital, Aaron is visited by Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), now on the mend after being trapped for weeks underground, and the pair discuss John's shocking actions.

Mack tries to see the bright side as Aaron struggles to handle all the missed red flags, but can both men overcome what John put them through?

With Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) taking his frustrations out on Aaron over Nate's (Jurell Carter) murder, and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) dealing with the fallout of John working at the surgery, you'll have to wait and see if John faces the music.

Tune in now on ITVX or at 7.30pm on ITV1 to find out how Caleb responds to John's demands.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

