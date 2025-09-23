Elsewhere, Gabby Dingle (Rosie Bentham) arrives in court just as new husband Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is about to reveal the truth about 'Mike'.

Meanwhile, Leo Goskirk (Harvey Rogerson) is put in harm's way after his older half-sister April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) is forced to put her drug dealing first.

Also, Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) scares Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt), but it seems she has an admirer in Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw)!

Finally, will Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) uncover wife Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) guilty secret?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 29th September - Friday 3rd October 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Robert Sugden is caught out by a visit from a mystery man

Chris Coghill as Kev in Emmerdale village. ITV

Having received a mystery text the week before, Robert is blindsided by the arrival of Kev.

Kev knocks on his door after asking for directions, and Robert checks no one is watching in the village before letting this familiar face inside.

Robert and Kev look close. ITV

It's clear that Kev is an acquaintance from Robert's time in prison.

But when Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) arrives home and sees Robert holding hands with a man who isn't Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), she's left confused.

Victoria has questions for Robert. ITV

Once Robert has got rid of Kev, he knows he's in for a grilling from his sister.

But who is Kev to Robert, and will he tell Aaron about him?

Robert is caught in a tricky situation. ITV

As for Aaron, he's guilt-ridden to have forgotten baby sister Grace's birthday – an occasion that marks the day the little one was both born and sadly died.

Can Aaron make amends?

2. Gabby Dingle arrives in court as Vinny Dingle testifies against his attacker

Kim is won over. ITV

Vinny is nervous about young Thomas accepting him as his new dad, while also being terrified about testifying against his attacker and blackmailer 'Mike'.

Hearing that the defence plans to call Gabby as a witness, Vinny lies about what the court case involves.

Vinny pulls out as a witness to protect his marriage, and soon focus turns to convincing Kim Tate (Claire King) to approve of the adoption.

Vinny is worried about the case. ITV

Kim is worried that Vinny will erase her son Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) from Thomas's life, but Vinny and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) convince Kim how much having a father will mean to Thomas.

But the celebrations are overshadowed when Mike arrives to insert himself into Vinny's life and demand Gabby's money as compensation!

Vinny on the witness stand. ITV

Desperate Vinny promises to destroy the case in court if Mike leaves Gabby out of it, but unbeknown to Mike, Vinny actually intends to tell the truth.

Gabby grows suspicious of Vinny's lies about the court case and gives him a chance to be honest, but he only digs deeper.

Meanwhile, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) reminds Gabby she's also hiding her own secret – that she cheated on Vinny before the wedding.

Gabby arrives in court. ITV

In court, Vinny finally begins to stand up to Mike; but he panics when Gabby walks in and gives him a challenging look, just as he's poised to reveal he met Mike on a forum for people questioning their sexuality.

Will Vinny expose Mike, as well as his own struggles?

3. Leo Goskirk is rushed to hospital after April Windsor is forced into drug deal

April covers in front of Rhona. ITV

April is guilty as she juggles her double life to hide her drug dealing from Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry).

Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) is shocked to catch April selling drugs outside university halls, and he begs Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) to let her quit.

Dylan fears for April. ITV

But Ray manipulates Dylan with emotional blackmail and promises to face the 'big bosses' for them, so Dylan agrees to let April keep dealing so they can pay off their debts quicker.

But while babysitting Leo, April abandons him to meet Ray's demands, and accidentally drops a bag of pills in the house as she leaves.

Rhona is suspicious. ITV

Returning home, April is devastated to see Leo being loaded into an ambulance, and at the hospital, the police and social services are contacted.

It's not long before Rhona suspects April is behind what's happened.

Ray with Dylan. ITV

But just as April considers coming clean, she sees some police officers and flees in a panic.

And as Ray overhears April telling Dylan she's ready to tell the truth, what will he do to protect his empire?

4. Celia Daniels upsets Paddy Dingle – while Bob Hope tries to woo her

Celia upsets Paddy. ITV

Celia scares Paddy with a cruel joke about his dog attack, which happened on her land.

Soon, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) insists Celia must fix things, and Celia charms Paddy into forgiving her.

Meanwhile, an attempt to pick up Celia is fatal for Bob's aura.

We can only imagine how Celia will react to Bob trying to flirt with her, and it's sure to be TV gold!

5. Mackenzie Boyd clocks guilty Charity Dingle's unease about the pregnancy

Charity is struggling to contain her guilt. ITV

Charity hides her guilt around Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) about the baby she's carrying as she waits for news on the DNA test she's taken.

Husband Mackenzie questions Charity's behaviour, asking if Charity is worried that Sarah's getting too excited.

Mackenzie and Charity in Emmerdale. ITV

But Charity quickly changes the subject.

With Charity concealing her one night stand with Ross Barton (Michael Parr), might Mack realise that there's more to her situation than meets the eye?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

