Back on track after half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth) was exposed for his many crimes, including framing him for pushing John's husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) off a gorge, Robert is oblivious to what's round the corner for him.

Despite saving his life, Robert has been warned to stay away from soulmate Aaron, and he's agreed to do so.

But circumstances will throw them back into each other's orbit in the latest instalment of the soap.

Aaron and Robert will return to each other's orbit. ITV

Aaron is furious with his uncle Caleb Miligan (William Ash) for helping John to abscond, and a run-in between them in the café catches the attention of a concerned Robert.

Robert goes to find Aaron, and, knowing him as he does, Robert is able to see past Aaron's hostile demeanour, leading to a heart-to-heart.

We won't be spoiling what goes on in the ensuing scenes, but it's a delight as ever to see Hawley and Miller sharing the screen together again.

Meanwhile, there's a rather satisfying moment in store when Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) tries to step up her negative stance on Robert.

Later, Robert receives a text that leaves him looking over his shoulder.

Spoilers for next week have already confirmed that Kev, played by Chris Coghill, is connected to Robert, and he arrives looking for him next week.

Who is Kev to Robert, and will Aaron meet him?

You can watch Friday's Emmerdale now on ITVX, or wait until 7.30pm on ITV1.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

