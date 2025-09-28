Victoria is set to depart the Emmerdale village soon as Hodgins goes on maternity leave, and the actress has teased viewers will "be in for a ride" as the storyline continues.

Speaking to Metro at the Cure Usher Ball, Hodgins admitted she isn't sure just how Victoria will leave the village, explaining: "It's still a surprise. They're still cooking something up and we'll see!"

Though plenty more drama lies ahead, and Victoria is once again in the middle of it.

Victoria has questions for Robert ITV

As teased in next week's spoilers, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) is blindsided by the arrival of Kev, but it soon becomes clear that Kev is an acquaintance from Robert's time in prison. But when Victoria arrives home and sees Robert holding hands with a man who isn't Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), she is left confused.

Once Robert gets rid of Kev, he braces himself for a grilling from his sister.

"It's a great twist to the story," Hodgins told the publication. "It's a great character. I've really enjoyed working with them, and the audience are going to be in for a ride!"

Whether John will be part of this twist is yet to be determined, with the character fleeing from the village after a tense showdown with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Victoria finds Robert and John mid-showdown. ITV

After being blackmailed over Anthony's body, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) was forced to help John flee, but instead of driving John out of the country, Caleb stopped in the woods and aimed a shotgun at him – before revealing that Cain was there and ready to take revenge for John killing his son Nate.

But as Caleb grew fearful of John's blackmail, he had no choice but to continue with John's plan and he was dropped off at a service station in Rotterdam.

It hasn't been confirmed if this is the last audiences have seen of John, so there could be plenty more trouble ahead.

