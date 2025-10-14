Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Coghill told us: "Weirdly, my first ever job was on Emmerdale. I was 17 years old. I’ve also done Coronation Street – I’ve done the lot. It’s very different to EastEnders. It’s nice to be here."

While the actor appeared briefly in the Dales in 1997, soap viewers will most remember Coghill as Walford villain Tony King.

But Kev will be ruffling feathers in an entirely different way.

Having pursued ex-husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) ever since returning to the village, Robert's marriage to another man left us in shock.

Among the most pressing questions on our mind was, what kind of character is Kev?

Kev is protective of Robert. ITV

Ahead of his early release for armed robbery amid a terminal illness, fans may think they know what kind of presence Kev is already – but Coghill has revealed it's not so black and white.

"People thought, here’s another baddie – but he isn’t," he said.

Joining the discussion, Hawley weighed in that "Kev is a really complex character, there’s so much to him. He’s not even a baddie.

"He’s got a lot of redeeming qualities. There’s a lot going on and you’ll see that as the weeks play out. There’s more to him than meets the eye.

However, added Coghill of Kev: "He’s an incredibly dangerous person. Kev wouldn’t have any qualms about physically attacking anybody, apart from possibly Robert.

He also described Kev as an "unhinged spanner in the works" for 'Robron' – the affectionately coined name for Robert and Aaron's relationship.

Robert married Kev in prison. ITV

And Hawley confirmed that Kev is "something very different and volatile. Dangerous [but] not in a calculated way like John was.

"Unhinged and unpredictable, in a reactionary kind of way. He’s something very different. Also he’s redeemable, you kind of feel sorry for him."

Coghill shared: "I pretty much always play wrong ’uns. I do do stuff that gets a reaction. This isn’t on the same level. I think people will be surprised by what I’m doing."

The conflicting factors of Kev's personality were further teased when Coghill touched on his time filming on Emmerdale so far.

"One day I can be a psychopath and the next day I’m doing something quite touching. Baking cakes!"

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.