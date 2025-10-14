Chris Coghill reveals previous Emmerdale role and confirms true nature of new character Kev
It's not the actor's first time in the famous village!
Chris Coghill made quite the impression on Emmerdale viewers when he turned up as Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) secret prison husband Kev Townsend!
But this isn't the actor's first time starring on the Yorkshire-based soap.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Coghill told us: "Weirdly, my first ever job was on Emmerdale. I was 17 years old. I’ve also done Coronation Street – I’ve done the lot. It’s very different to EastEnders. It’s nice to be here."
While the actor appeared briefly in the Dales in 1997, soap viewers will most remember Coghill as Walford villain Tony King.
But Kev will be ruffling feathers in an entirely different way.
Having pursued ex-husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) ever since returning to the village, Robert's marriage to another man left us in shock.
Among the most pressing questions on our mind was, what kind of character is Kev?
Ahead of his early release for armed robbery amid a terminal illness, fans may think they know what kind of presence Kev is already – but Coghill has revealed it's not so black and white.
"People thought, here’s another baddie – but he isn’t," he said.
Joining the discussion, Hawley weighed in that "Kev is a really complex character, there’s so much to him. He’s not even a baddie.
"He’s got a lot of redeeming qualities. There’s a lot going on and you’ll see that as the weeks play out. There’s more to him than meets the eye.
However, added Coghill of Kev: "He’s an incredibly dangerous person. Kev wouldn’t have any qualms about physically attacking anybody, apart from possibly Robert.
He also described Kev as an "unhinged spanner in the works" for 'Robron' – the affectionately coined name for Robert and Aaron's relationship.
And Hawley confirmed that Kev is "something very different and volatile. Dangerous [but] not in a calculated way like John was.
"Unhinged and unpredictable, in a reactionary kind of way. He’s something very different. Also he’s redeemable, you kind of feel sorry for him."
Coghill shared: "I pretty much always play wrong ’uns. I do do stuff that gets a reaction. This isn’t on the same level. I think people will be surprised by what I’m doing."
The conflicting factors of Kev's personality were further teased when Coghill touched on his time filming on Emmerdale so far.
"One day I can be a psychopath and the next day I’m doing something quite touching. Baking cakes!"
Read more:
- Emmerdale confirms new suspicions amid Charity Dingle's huge baby lie in ITVX release
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Robert Sugden struggles with guilt over Aaron and has Cain taken revenge on John?
- Emmerdale airs major Charity Dingle decision after paternity reveal in ITVX release
- Emmerdale's Jaye Griffiths reveals future for Celia after shocking twist
- Emmerdale's fugitive killer John Sugden spotted in major Coronation Street crossover clue
- Emmerdale airs game-changing double twist for April Windsor drugs story in ITVX release
- Emmerdale icon teases "never done before" storyline to run into 2026 - and hints at Christmas drama
- Emmerdale airs big Robron update amid Robert's secret marriage twist in ITVX release
- Emmerdale reveals major Robert Sugden secret in mindblowing ITVX release
- Emmerdale teases Robert Sugden twist amid surprise Aaron Dingle scenes in ITVX release
- Emmerdale fans "in for a ride" with Robert Sugden twist as star prepares to exit
- Emmerdale airs big character exit in villain plot – will he be back?
- Emmerdale star teases John Sugden "twists and turns" as Aaron and Robert remain in danger
- Is John Sugden an imposter in Emmerdale as villain's comeuppance draws closer?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.