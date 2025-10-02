But the day is set to take an even darker turn for the teen.

Having started dealing drugs for Ray Walters (Joe Absolom), April was found by boyfriend Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle), who promised to put a stop to everything for her.

But Ray manipulated Dylan, leading Dylan to agree for April to keep dealing to pay off their "debts".

Ray with Dylan in Emmerdale. ITV

But when April agrees to look after Leo, and Ray gets in touch ordering her to do a job, she drops a bag of pills in the house before leaving her vulnerable sibling alone.

Leo picks up the tablets, and April is horrified when she returns home to see him being loaded into an ambulance as frantic parents Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) look on.

At the hospital, Rhona is suspicious of April, and although she considers coming clean, she panics and flees when she spots police approaching.

But April tells Dylan she wants to confess, and as Ray overhears the conversation, how will he regain control over the situation?

And will Leo be okay?

As April tries to gather herself in anticipation of questioning from the authorities, she's not expecting to bump into a senior character from the drug operation.

With all becoming clear on who's pulling the strings with Ray, that's not the only bombshell thrown viewers' way.

RadioTimes.com is keeping these major shocks under wraps so fans can enjoy them in real time, so you can head over to ITVX now or tune in on ITV1 at 7.30pm to find out exactly what's going on.

But it's safe to say, what's revealed changes everything we thought we knew.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

