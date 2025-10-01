"You’re going to find out [where Bear's been]," Riley said.

"It’s going to straggle over the whole of Christmas and into the New Year and it’s a storyline that’s never been done before.

"When we got the script, we were told months ago, it’s something really exciting. That’s so good about soaps, we’ve planned loads of things to knock you off kilter.

"We tackled Paddy’s suicide before and that probed people to liken it to what’s happened to Bear. Is that the truth? It might be a complete curveball," she teased.

Bear standing in a field looking upset in Emmerdale. ITV

She added: "That’s why we’re lucky with our writers, they’re dropping stuff on purpose to knock you off kilter."

After upsetting son Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) with his erratic behaviour, Bear was last seen in July, living in his car despite claiming to Paddy that he would be staying with a friend in Ireland.

What could have happened to Bear?

While we're waiting to find out, Riley also gave us something to think about regarding this year's Christmas instalment of the long-running serial drama.

"Vicky Thomas who directed [the] big ice crash, is directing Christmas Day, so that speaks for itself."

Back in February, Riley's character was caught up in the chaos when a limousine crashed into the frozen lake, leading to the deaths of Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) and Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson).

Meanwhile, Emmerdale is set to join forces with Coronation Street for an epic crossover episode.

"There is a LOT of action happening. I can’t say [if I’m going to be part of it]," Riley explained.

So much to look forward to!

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.