With Emmerdale confirming that a big new storyline would kick off for Bear, we know there's more to the situation than what is currently seen on-screen.

But with Bear now off-grid, you may be wondering where he's gone and just what is going on with him.

Read on below for all you need to know on the character.

Where is Bear in Emmerdale and what's happening to him?

Bear, Paddy and Marlon in Emmerdale. ITV

With Paddy increasingly worried, a chance conversation with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) led him to attempt carrying out a dementia test on Bear without his knowledge.

But Bear felt humiliated, and got violent with a shaken Paddy.

In the aftermath, Bear planned to visit a friend in Ireland, and Paddy was driving him to the first leg of his journey.

But the pair were stopped in their tracks by a stray sheep on Celia's (Jaye Griffiths) farm, and Paddy headed over to help.

A guard dog savagely attacked Paddy, and a watching Bear came to his rescue.

Paddy underwent surgery, and thanked his father for saving him - but Bear reacted by launching a vile character assassination on Paddy.

As a devastated Paddy recovered, he was frosty with Bear, but took his words about manning up to heart as he returned to confront Celia over the dog, planning to kill the animal to keep locals safe.

Celia laughed in Paddy's face and when he arrived home, he ranted at Bear for planting the seed that he should take action in the first place.

Apologetic Bear felt terrible, but while his plans to see his pal were cancelled with a call, oblivious Paddy threw Bear out of the house.

Bear packed his bags, lying that his mate had a room he could stay in for as long as he needed.

Soon, Bear drove off and we were left wondering where he went.

But that's not the only question we have, as the mystery deepens over Bear's crisis.

Is he ill? Could he be suffering from depression?

Whatever it is, we'll keep this page updated when more details come in, but producer Laura Shaw previously teased: "When he comes back, you'll see a very different Bear in a really different situation.

"We're all going to be watching and asking, 'What the hell happened here?'"

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

