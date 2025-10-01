When a man called Kev (Chris Coghill) surprised Robert at Keeper's cottage, viewers were astounded to learn that he is Robert's husband, and was on day release.

Kev and Robert married in prison after Kev saved Robert from the beatings he was subjected to, with Robert telling half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) that the offer of safety and sleep was enough to make him loyal to Kev.

After Kev revealed he is dying, with only six months to live at best, Robert agreed to visit him and support him, relaying to Vic that there was no point divorcing Kev, as he was loaded and Robert would inherit his money.

Robert is caught in a tricky situation ITV

But as the week continued, it became clear that the situation was more complex than Robert simply wanting Kev's cash, as he claimed to care deeply about him.

Meanwhile, although Vic ordered Robert to tell his ex-husband and soulmate Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) the truth, Robert maintained that he and Aaron were just friends, so he didn't need to explain all until after Kev's funeral.

Aaron later told Vic that he was grateful to have Robert's support after his trauma at the hands of John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth).

Although Aaron did pick up that something was amiss with Robert; Vic kept quiet.

Robert plans on visiting Kev later in the week, but before that, there is an unexpected development between him and Aaron on Wednesday (1st October).

Robert will visit Kev this week ITV

When Aaron realises he has forgotten late sister Grace's birthday, he apologises to mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Chas then shares a frank but heartwarming chat with Aaron, which gives him a boost and leads him to seek out Robert.

What follows is an unexpected decision between the pair, changing things for Robert as he is left with an even bigger predicament than before – and all of his own making.

Will Robert come clean to Aaron about Kev?

And with Kev clearly in love with Robert and hinting at a violent streak, how might he respond if he finds out about 'Robron' next time he's on day release?

