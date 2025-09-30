Elsewhere, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) leaves the family home following recent events – and Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) twists the knife.

Gabby Dingle (Rosie Bentham) is troubled to see new husband Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) with Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches), while the police get involved when the Kings and Tates go to war.

Meanwhile, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) feels guilty to have neglected fiancé Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) moves forward in her blossoming relationship with Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 6th October - Friday 10th October 2025.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Charity Dingle confirms she's carrying Ross Barton's baby – will she have a termination?

Sarah is oblivious to the shattering truth about the baby. ITV

Charity secretly chases up the results of the paternity test after pressure from Ross.

She feels guilty to see Sarah and Jacob's excitement over the pregnancy, and when her husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) plans a spontaneous romantic date.

A suspicious Chas finds Charity looking worried, and she's stunned when Charity reveals that the child she's carrying for Sarah is actually her and Ross's!

Charity can't face coming clean and destroying things with both Sarah and Mack, but Chas urges her to do it sooner rather than later.

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle ITV

Instead, Charity books a termination, hiding the truth as Sarah expresses her joy over a letter for the next scan.

Chas tries to make Charity see that an abortion isn't the answer here, and the pair row.

Charity is seen sobbing in her car, and Sarah makes matters worse when she hands her a memory box she and Jacob have started for the baby.

Sarah suggests that Charity could write a letter to welcome the unborn baby, but Charity can't stomach the idea.

Will Charity go through with the termination?

2. April Windsor moves out as Celia Daniels offers advice to worried Rhona Goskirk

Celia steers Rhona's thinking. ITV

Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) is still apoplectic about April having almost caused Leo Goskirk's (Harvey Rogerson) death after dropping a pill at home.

As Rhona is struggling with April living there, the family discuss April's living arrangements, and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) worries that her moving out will isolate her even more.

But regretful April insists on staying with 'friends' to appease Rhona.

April confirms to manipulative Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) that she'll take his offer of a room, while Marlon encourages her to reconsider moving out.

April is resolute but emotional, and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is concerned to spot her at the bus stop with a packed bag and insists she stays at the B&B.

Joe Absolom plays Ray Walters in Emmerdale. ITV

April relieved not to have to take Ray's offer, while the villain is annoyed.

Rhona and Marlon worry they've been too harsh, but are relieved when Bob explains April is with him.

Celia happens to walk in when Rhona is talking to Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) about April, and Celia bolsters Rhona's belief that she's done the right thing.

As this ensures April stays well away from home, how will this move impact her growing involvement in drug dealing?

And with Bob thrilled when Celia accepts his apology for what he said the other day as she offers to buy him a coffee, will he realise that Celia has played a part in April's situation?

3. Gabby Thomas spots Vinny Dingle looking close with Lewis Barton after court revelations

Charles helps Vinny and Gabby. ITV

In the absence of having dad Ashley Thomas (John Middleton) to confide in, Gabby opens up to Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin).

Vinny is taken aback when Gabby arrives home with Charles, who she's asked to give them some counselling.

Vinny finally opens up, and the atmosphere brightens when Charles remarks that it's clear how much the couple care about each other.

Gabby is troubled by what she sees. ITV

Gabby and Vinny are filled with new hope for the future and try to get back to normal, but Lewis sees through this and he and Vinny have a heart-to-heart.

Later, Gabby is shocked to walk in on Vinny sharing a hug with Lewis, and it seems there's too much doubt within their marriage.

Will the pair be able to weather this storm?

And with Gabby having potentially learned about Vinny's ordeal in court, has Gabby confessed her own secret?

4. Police drama in the village as the Tates and Kings start a feud

A fight between Carl and Lucas causes drama. ITV

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) floods the house, so he, Nicola and the kids bring their chaotic family to move in with an aghast Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

It's not long before Jimmy takes solace in the pirate ship.

What has happened? ITV

Meanwhile, Carl King Junior's (Charlie Joyce) burgeoning relationship with Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison) starts a war between the Kings and Tates, when Carl and Lucas Taylor (Noah Ryan Aspinall) fight at school.

The police investigate. ITV

Nicola is having no Tate nonsense, and matters take a serious turn when the police arrive.

As officers visit Home Farm and later Nicola, what has happened?

5. Neglectful Chas Dingle makes amends with Liam Cavanagh ahead of his test results

Liam is unsettled. ITV

Chas realises that Charity's troubles have distracted her from supporting Liam, who is anxious over his PSA test results after sharing he's suffering the symptoms of prostate cancer.

Liam is unsettled to be a patient in this situation, rather than the doctor.

What will Liam's results be, and can Chas be the strength he needs?

6. Belle Dingle and Kammy Hadiq take a big step

Belle and Kammy in Emmerdale. ITV

Kammy and Belle take things to the next stage after weeks of dating, but soon we're left wondering if they've acted in haste.

With Belle having more reason to smile lately after her toxic marriage last year, will she stand by her decision to move forward with Kammy?

