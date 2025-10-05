In recent scenes, viewers watched on as Celia slapped April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and warned her about the rules and consequences of her monumental stupidity and threatened her life if she didn't lie to the police about how she obtained the drugs.

It was later revealed that Celia found Ray living rough on the streets before adopting him and ordering him to carry out her orders and run the drug operation.

Ray, April, Dylan and Celia. ITV

Jaye Griffiths said of the twist: "At last the audience have seen the familial link between her and Ray and the fact she is the mastermind behind it all.

"There is lots more drama to come but I feel that the context of the whole operation is now apparent and so the audience will now be fearing how trapped these kids are as it's very clear Celia and Ray are not beginners at this."

Jaye has known about Celia's secret from the very start of her stint on Emmerdale, and is finally glad she can speak more freely about what's to come.

"She’s the boss, there’s no one else, it’s her domain," she told Metro.

"She has overseers who do the actual work and she just runs everything. When I was told that there would be a woman of colour being the ultimate drug queen – fab.

"Everyone assumes it's Ray. Good-looking white bloke, everyone assumes he's the boss, but actually he is a child compared to Celia."

She continued: "There is many a merry-go-round to navigate. Oh my goodness [laughs], there’s so much more to come. It’s so delicious! I know I shouldn’t enjoy it this much, but I’m afraid I do. I’m just going to say there’s a stunts coordinator, that’s all I’m going to say."

Back in June, Absolom previously revealed to RadioTimes.com that April and Dylan would be embroiled in a county lines storyline, which Emmerdale have been working with The Salvation Army on for their expertise.

County lines is a growing form of modern slavery and child criminal exploitation across the UK, which refers to gangs and organised criminal networks who export illegal drugs from urban to rural areas using dedicated mobile phone lines.

"Ray turns up and he likes to sell the leaves [drugs] and it's a bit of a county lines idea," he explained. "I actually get kids, April and Dylan, to work for me and to play them cash. It's quite good fun."

