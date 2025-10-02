However, a recent scene from Wednesday 24th September 2025, for the Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) storyline in Coronation Street at the police station saw a major clue emerge with an Easter egg for soap fans, as on the wall of the station we could see a wanted poster for a fugitive criminal: killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) from Emmerdale.

September saw John's twisted misdeeds exposed in Emmerdale as he almost killed husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and his best friend Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), while also being revealed as the killer of Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

Asha Alahan walks through Weatherfield Police Station with a wanted poster for John Sugden from Emmerdale visible on the wall in a scene from Coronation Street. ITV/YouTube

However, despite finally publicly being exposed as a murderer and his love rival and half-brother, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), finally being vindicated, John remains at large.

After abandoning a plan to take revenge on Robert, John blackmailed Caleb Miligan (William Ash) into helping him escape the country or risk exposing the long-held secret of Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) murdering her evil father, Anthony Fox.

Despite the best efforts of Caleb's brother and Nate's father, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), Caleb succeeded in helping John escape the country, but Cain remains determined to find the killer.

Yet, now we know that John's antics are being recognised in Coronation Street, could the killer end up resurfacing in the upcoming crossover event? An explosive climax to the story would certainly make for blockbuster viewing for both ITV soaps.

ITV described the crossover episode as "self-contained, but the consequences of the high-stakes drama will have repercussions for both communities and see them linked forever as familiar faces depart and exciting new characters arrive into both soaps".

The two soaps will be part of a new schedule shake-up on the channel, which will see both soaps air half-hour episodes on weekdays for an hour from 8pm.

The episodes will continue to be dropped on streaming service ITVX at 7am, so fans can watch early online, similar to BBC iPlayer's release of EastEnders.

Corrie star and Celebrity Big Brother 2025 winner Jack P Shepherd has confirmed he has a role in the crossover episode.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.