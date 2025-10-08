When Charity learned that the baby she is carrying is actually from her one-night-stand with Ross Barton (Michael Parr), rather than a result of an embryo transfer for granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), she booked a secret termination.

Confidant Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) insisted that Charity must come clean, but Charity asked her to come to the clinic with her, somehow believing that if there's no baby, there's no problem.

Chas pointed out that Charity was about to turn her lie into a much bigger one, so Charity headed off alone.

Alone in her car, Charity was in tears as she grappled with a decision that would destroy Sarah's happiness, and she later put on a front as she returned home, where the excited young woman revealed a memory box for the unborn baby.

Sarah presented a letter for the upcoming 12-week scan, urging Charity to write a letter for the child.

When Chas paid her a visit, Charity revealed that she didn't go to the clinic after all, and shocked Chas even further when she considered passing her baby off as Sarah and Jacob Gallagher's (Joe-Warren Plant) own child.

But with Ross pressuring her for the DNA results, how exactly is Charity going to get out of the stark truth coming out?

Well, she's about to put a plan in motion to ensure no one else ever learns that she and Ross conceived this baby.

What will Charity do, and will it work?

As Sarah continues to share her anticipation for the next hospital scan, Charity tries to contain her secret; but Chas's fury over what she knows spills out into The Woolpack.

There, a concerned Sarah witnesses the tension and demands to know what's going on with Charity.

Will Sarah discover what Charity's hiding?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.