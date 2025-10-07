5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Robert Sugden struggles with guilt as he lies to Aaron and has Cain taken revenge on John?
Dawn struggles over recent revelations and April is in danger.
Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is back next week, but we're left wondering what became of his search for killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth).
Meanwhile, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) starts to doubt his ability to juggle relationships with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill). It's taken him this long?!
Elsewhere, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) worries when new details come to light about Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison) and Carl King Junior's (Charlie Joyce) situation with the police.
Also, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) finds herself exploited further, as her struggles become even more sinister.
And Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) gets news over his cancer tests.
Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 13th October - Friday 17th October 2025.
1. Cain Dingle self-destructs after mysterious search for John Sugden
Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is struggling with Cain's absence, but when he returns from searching for John in France, he's on a path of self-destruction.
Drinking to excess, Cain is evasive when Moira questions him over John.
Moira tentatively reminds Cain of his responsibilities and of Zak Dingle's (Steve Halliwell) anniversary, but Cain shows no signs of getting back on track.
His siblings Sam (James Hooton) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) wonder if Cain will show up for Zak's anniversary, and as they unite to talk about their dad, the pair share concern for their brother.
But has Cain found John and avenged Nate's (Jurell Carter) murder?
2. Robert Sugden struggles over Kev Townsend secret as Aaron Dingle suggests a fresh start
Aaron tells Robert that he's moving back to the flat, and asks Robert to stay with him for the first night.
Robert agrees, but Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) reminds him he must tell Aaron that he's married to Kev.
Aaron is anxious about the move, and Robert feels guilty, covertly cancelling a call from Kev when Aaron suggests a fresh start.
As things move forward between Aaron and Robert, he knows he needs to come clean.
But as Kev shares big news, will Robert tell Aaron everything?
3. Dawn Fletcher feels guilty over Carl King Junior as Clemmie Reed makes an admission
Having been accused of sending an indecent image of a minor, Carl admits to sharing Clemmie's photo.
Although Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) insists he's learned his lesson, the police are taking this seriously.
Clemmie tells Dawn why she sent the photo to Carl, leaving Dawn wracked with guilt.
What has Clemmie said?
Dawn tries to discuss the matter with Nicola, mother-to-mother, but Nicola is defensive and a row breaks out.
Laurel tries to comfort Nicola, but as the latter spirals, Laurel makes an admission.
Dawn is frustrated with the school's lack of support, but then Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) makes a suggestion that causes more conflict for Dawn.
Nicola and Laurel vow to work together to protect their children from online dangers, while Dawn is committed to protecting Clemmie, even online.
Dawn also opens up to Joe about how she was coerced into sex work and drug addiction, drawing parallels to the current situation faced by April...
For support on Carl and Clemmie's story, you can find details via the NSPCC.
4. April Windsor is left terrified over sexual exploitation twist
Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is proud of Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) for passing his driving test, but the teen knows Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) is listening.
Ray reminds Dylan the crash course was expensive so he'll need to work extra hard to pay it off.
Dylan asks Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) about driving for the depot, and Jai offers him a trial run to Hull.
Meanwhile, Ray tells Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) that Dylan will be driving for them, and Celia pushes for April to be more productive too.
Ray pressures Dylan into taking a delivery for him on the Hull trip, leaving April anxious.
Meanwhile, Dylan worries how he'll pull it off when he learns Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) will be doing the driving for the depot and he'll just be accompanying him.
April is alarmed that Ray is sending her to Liverpool, but he pressures her into taking the job or he'll sell her debt.
With the money owed in mind, April steals jewellery from Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) just as she walks in.
April is later turned away for the Liverpool job, but Ray gives her another task, taking her to a hotel and giving her cocaine for a 'valuable client' and telling her to have a drink.
April is nervous as the client, a man called Tim, accepts the cocaine but offers her vodka.
As April is trapped in a bedroom with Tim, but will anyone come to her rescue?
Emmerdale is working with the Salvation Army on April and Dylan's story.
5. Liam Cavanagh receives his test results for Prostate cancer
Liam reveals that his results for the prostate tests have arrived, and prepares to open them with fiancée Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) by his side.
What will his results say?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.