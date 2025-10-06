With Ross Barton (Michael Parr) pressuring her to find out the DNA results, Charity secretly chases up the clinic, and feels increasingly guilty over granddaughter Sarah Sugden's (Katie Hill) excitement over the baby she thinks is hers.

Then there's Charity's husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who has no idea she has cheated on him.

She feels even worse when Mack plans a romantic date, and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) realises something is up when she sees Charity looking worried.

Charity then tells Chas that the child she is carrying is not Sarah and Jacob Gallagher's (Joe-Warren Plant), but is actually hers and Ross's.

Sarah is oblivious to the shattering truth about the baby ITV

Fearing the breakdown of her marriage and the end of her bond with Sarah, Charity can't face the idea of coming clean, but Chas urges her to tell the truth sooner rather than later.

But instead, Charity makes a phone call, booking a termination.

While this would take away the evidence of her fling with Ross, how on earth would Charity explain the situation to Sarah?

And alarm bells would soon be ringing for Mack, who has already clocked Charity's subdued behaviour.

Will Charity go through with the abortion, or might she decide it's time to finally be honest?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

