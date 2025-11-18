Emmerdale is set to air its most harrowing scenes ever for Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), as his captors Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) force him to complete a despicable act.

Ray is the talk of the village next week – Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is wary of her best mate Laurel Thomas's (Charlotte Bellamy) relationship with him and decides to do some digging, while mule Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) is told to stop pushing drugs as suspicions rise.

Elsewhere, Lydia Dingle's (Karen Blick) quest for Jason Donovan tickets turns sour, and Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill) is arrested after Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) put their plan into action.

Here's everything happening in Emmerdale between Monday 24th and Friday 28th November.

5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Bear Wolf is forced to bury his enslaved friend Anya

Bear is devastated by Anya's death. ITV

Following Anya's death, Bear is distraught to hear that her body has been dumped in the feed shed. Enraged, he reaches boiling point and confronts Ray.

Ray manages to talk Bear round, but is worried when he insists on attending Anya's funeral. Celia forms a plan, and that evening, reveals that they're to have a makeshift ceremony in one of Butler's fields.

Celia is devoid of emotion as Bear remembers Anya. ITV

Bear is horrified by the lack of formality and even more so when he's told to dig her grave. At the burial site, Bear makes an emotional speech, firmly brainwashed by Ray and Celia.

Fellow slaves Mick and Simo try to convince him that he shouldn't trust Ray, and tell him about their plans to escape. As Bear stares at a photo of Anya's daughter, he has thoughts of his own family, and wonders whether to join in the plot or to stay.

2. Sam and Lydia Dingle worry about their finances

Move over Jason Donovan, we have Sam Dingle! ITV

Lydia is disheartened when she realises she hasn't saved enough spare change to afford tickets to see Jason Donovan in concert. Little does she realise, Belle and Sam have counted it up secretly and there's just enough money to buy them.

However, when they go to purchase the tickets, they're all sold out!

Secretly forming a new plan, they blindfold Lydia and lead her to a makeshift VIP experience at Wishing Well Cottage. She's touched by their gesture, and steps up to the mic for a karaoke session. Suddenly, there's a power cut – and Noah springs the news that they need to rewire.

Belle forms a plan to recover their finances. ITV

The cost will eat into Lydia's ticket fund, and with Belle finally getting her hands on some Jason Donovan tickets, she has to work with Sam to come up with a plan to find the cash.

3. Kev Townsend is arrested after Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's scheme

Is this the end of Kev? ITV

Robert tries to work out where Kev hid his money from last week's robbery, but soon begins to worry that Kev's clicked onto his secret relationship with Aaron.

Liam's got a reason for concern too – Kev has asked him to back up his lie to Robert about pretending that his heart condition was a misdiagnosis.

Later, as Robert and Aaron attempt to get him out of their lives for good, Chas agrees to help. Liam interrupts and demands to know their plan, but it quickly becomes clear that he's holding something back. Under pressure, he admits that Kev was never terminally ill.

Chas and Liam join Robron's scheme to oust Kev. ITV

Reeling by the news, the four kickstart their mission. While Kev checks his loot in the church, Aaron watches on from afar and makes a call to Robert – determined to put him away for good.

DS Carter then arrives, taking him down to Hotten Police Station for questioning about the armed robbery.

4. Ray Walters pauses the drugs operation as police swarm the village

Ray tells the teens to stop dealing. ITV

Dylan and Billy are gobsmacked to see the police arrive at the depot to investigate reports of drugs being shifted through the premises. Jai is baffled by the investigation and suggests they speak to Caleb.

Ray is spooked and tells Dylan to put a pause on operations, before assuring him and April that he's still on the lookout for their rat.

5. Nicola King digs for information online

Nicola is confused by Ray's lack of digital footprint... ITV

Laurel is excited ahead of a date with Ray, but an intrigued Nicola decides to do some digging on his past.

After trawling through the internet, she can't find any trace of him... but will she warn Laurel?

