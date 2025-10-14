"It’s going to be explosive," he shared.

"Aaron thinks he and Robert are on the path that they both think they were always intended to be on, all the drama’s behind them, there’s no John any more and they can carry on their lives as they both hope and plan to do.

"Then out of nowhere, there’s this guy who turns up and [Aaron thinks] he’s his old cell mate, and the next thing he sees is them kissing round the back of the Woolpack," said the actor.

"So not only has he been lied to after everything else that’s happened, Robert’s half brother has also lied to him. So it’s a lot for Aaron to take in, I would imagine."

Asked what Robert's feelings are for Kev, he teased: "I think it’s unclear at this stage as to what his feelings are. There’s this guy that turns up and says he’s his husband, but Robert is actively trying to pursue Aaron. So I guess that’s the dilemma, isn’t it? Who is this guy that he’s married to and what’s the history there?"

"Kev loves him and there’s quite a complicated relationship," added Hawley. "They’re lovers, they’re married, they’re husband and husband. They both love each other but it’s kind of, to what degree does Robert love Kev and what degree does he love Aaron?

"I don’t think Robert wants to break [Kev's] heart. Robert doesn’t want to betray Kev, Robert has deep feelings for him that aren’t just of gratitude, they’re very complicated."

Adding an extra mystery to proceedings, co-star Coghill revealed: "It’s complicated, isn’t it? There are genuine feelings there, but they’re not quite what they should be."

With these cryptic clues in mind, it seems we'll just have to enjoy the rollercoaster ahead, as understandably, Hawley and Coghill aren't able to fill in all the gaps just yet – although there is a "back story to the relationship that you’re going to see played out".

One thing's for sure, though, Hawley is fully in support of the plot twist that is Kev's existence, revealing why he thinks it works as the latest chapter in the 'Robron' story.

"It’s a completely different obstacle to anything else the couple have had," he pointed out.

"It would be pretty boring if it was just plain sailing. Everyone would get bored after five or ten minutes of it. There has to be some kind of conflict and obstacles for the characters to overcome to test their relationship and see them triumph against adversity.

"Kev is a really big obstacle in the sense that he is a very loveable, damaged character, broken character. You feel sorry for him as well as like him, he’s funny. It’s been great having Chris, Chris has been brilliant.

"It’s an interesting dynamic, it’s something we haven’t seen before," he added. "We’ve had Emily Head, Rebecca White, very different; and then there’s been John recently.

"Kev’s a very different dynamic."

Addressing his hopes for the fans' reaction, Hawley told RadioTimes.com and other media: "I think what’s nice about it is people think they know Robert, then he’s got this guy that no one knows about and he’s married to him.

"I hope people will be interested in that and want to see that story played out."

Asked about reviving the 'Robron' journey, Hawley joked: "I was just so happy to get to kiss Danny again. That was why I came back. In the five years that I was gone I was just adamant that I would come back so I could kiss Danny Miller."

Laughing along with an interjecting Coghill, he added, "that was before I kissed Chris, and now I’ve kissed Chris I’m torn as to who I prefer to kiss!"

