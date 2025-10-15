Viewers of the ITV soap will know that April Dingle has found herself in danger in recent weeks as she and Dylan Penders have been exploited by the villainous Ray Walters as part of his criminal operation.

In the special episode focusing on the troubled teen, Marlon tries to get through to her as she remains at the mercy of the drug dealers, with ITV teasing that the instalment will explore the fragile and possibly broken relationship between the father and daughter.

The Robert Sugden-focused episode, meanwhile, will take viewers behind the bars of his recent incarceration.

Emmerdale viewers will remember that the character returned to the village in May after serving six years in prison following the death of Lee Posner, but what exactly happened during those six years?

Elsewhere, the Bear-focused episode will see Paddy (Dominic Brunt) discover that his estranged father, who he believed had been living with friends in Ireland since July, never actually made the journey across the Irish sea.

ITV has teased that the episode will "explore the hundred missing days of Bear’s life and we'll learn that he is sadly trapped in an all too common situation for a forgotten generation".



Further details on when the special episodes will air will be announced in due course.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.