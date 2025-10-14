Meanwhile, Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) is forced into another dodgy job for Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) after April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) was exposed to sex slavery.

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) injures Jimmy King (Nick Miles) on the road, shocking Caleb Miligan (William Ash) who quickly makes a second worrying discovery.

Elsewhere, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) realises all is not well in son Vinny Dingle's (Bradley Johnson) marriage.

Also, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is grateful when his new health campaign takes off.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 20th October - Friday 24th October 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Aaron Dingle catches Robert Sugden kissing Kev Townsend

Vic urges Robert to tell Aaron about Kev. ITV

At Keepers, Robert is alarmed to see Kev talking with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), and soon she presses him for an explanation about Kev.

Vic urges Robert to finally be honest with Aaron, but later, he introduces Kev to his hosts, Charles (Kevin Mathurin) and Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson).

Aaron meets Kev! ITV

Robert is visibly shaken when Kev meets Aaron, prompting him to question how much longer he can maintain separate lives, especially after Robert downplays his past with Kev to Aaron.

Juggling his exes' proximity to each other, Robert's anxiety heightens and, under pressure from Vic, he agrees to end things with Kev.

Robert married Kev in prison. ITV

But he's guilt-ridden when Aaron happily announces their new relationship in the Woolpack.

Robert expresses his concerns to Kev about his underlying aggression, and Kev promises to change.

But Kev and Aaron both become suspicious that something is amiss with Robert.

Aaron finds out about Robert's marriage in the worst possible way. ITV

Then Kev shocks Robert with the gift of a fancy watch, and kisses him in public.

Robert is horrified to realise that Aaron has seen everything!

What happens next?

2. Dylan Penders is forced to turn to theft for Ray Walters

Dylan is chuffed with Paddy's gift. ITV

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) tries to get his relationship with April back on track, and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) suggests checking on her through Dylan.

Meanwhile, Ray pressures April to go through with the job next time, whether she likes it or not.

Jai walks in on Dylan. ITV

Dylan assures Marlon all is fine with April, and he offers Dylan a shift in the Woolpack kitchen in order to bring April closer.

Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) meets Ray to discuss their troubles with April and Dylan.

Dylan is delighted when Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) gifts him a rally driving experience to celebrate passing his driving test, but is torn when it clashes with work from Ray.

Dylan does Ray's dirty work. ITV

Ray then orders a worried Dylan to steal the depot driving schedules, and he's almost caught by Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), but manages to steal it successfully.

Ray offers Dylan a job, but he turns it down to enjoy his driving experience with Paddy.

As Ray reminds Dylan that his mounting debt isn't going anywhere, how much darker can this story get?

Emmerdale is working with the Salvation Army on April and Dylan's story.

3. Joe Tate knocks down Jimmy King with his car as Caleb Miligan makes double discovery

Joe hits Jimmy with his car. ITV

Joe is angry to hear that the police aren't taking Carl King Junior's (Charlie Joyce) case any further.

Then, while driving, a distracted Joe knocks someone over and is terrified to see it's Jimmy!

Caleb witnesses the incident. ITV

Unbeknown to Joe, his uncle Caleb has seen the whole thing, and Joe is forced by his presence into calling an ambulance.

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) rushes to the hospital, and is shocked to see Joe being quizzed by police, as he does his best to convince her it was an accident.

Joe and Caleb find Anya. ITV

But Nicola is adamant that Joe must have been taking revenge over Carl's actions, and vows to give her own statement to police.

Joe heads to the depot to sort things with Caleb, only for the pair to hear noise from one of the vans, finding a petrified woman called 'Anya' inside.

Caleb tries to coax the lady out, just as Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) arrives, baffled.

As the police arrive about the car incident, Joe head out to greet them, while Ruby goes after Anya when the latter flees.

At Mill Cottage, Caleb and Ruby discuss what to do about Anya, and Doctor Liam checks her over.

Ruby is shocked. ITV

When Liam advises her to report Anya to the authorities, will Ruby agree?

Meanwhile, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) wants to draw a line under the indecent image case with Carl and Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison).

But as Nicola is determined to get justice after what's happened to Jimmy, what will she do next?

4. Mandy Dingle clocks marital problems between Vinny and Gabby Dingle

Mandy is worried. ITV

Mandy is shocked to find Gabby Dingle (Rosie Bentham) going through Vinny's phone to see who he was texting, and she begs Mandy not to tell Vinny.

Vinny has a good reason, and Gabby is satisfied, but Mandy is troubled.

Gabby makes an announcement to Vinny. ITV

As Mandy questions whether the newlyweds have grown apart, Gabby soon makes a big decision.

Vinny is left blindsided, but after all the lies between them, what has Gabby decided?

5. Liam Cavanagh launches prostate checking campaign

Claudette is unimpressed with Charles. ITV

Liam launches his prostate checking campaign at the surgery, and receptionist Claudette admits she lost a brother to the illness.

During a team meeting, though, Claudette is furious to learn that son Charles has been lying about getting checked every few years.

But Liam is over the moon to see so many men waiting for their prostate exams - and it's down to the help of pal Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

It looks like Liam's health scare has led to something positive!

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.