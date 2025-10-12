The same episode will see April trapped in a hotel room by one of Ray Walters' (Joe Absolom) associates. Of course, the teenager has started dealing drugs for Ray but ran into a major scare in recent episodes when her half-brother, Leo Goskirk (Harvey Rogerson), was rushed to hospital after ingesting some of the pills that April left in the house.

There are plenty of similarities between both Dawn's past life and April's new reality, so it's natural that the Emmerdale storylines will come together in next week's episode.

Dawn discusses her past with Joe ITV

Speaking ahead of it, Bromley said the entire subject matter is "difficult," but in regards to whether Dawn would help April if she knew, the actress shared (via Digital Spy): "She would just want to scoop her up and tell her to get out of there, because she's lived it."

She continued: "With April, she's got this wonderful family. She's in a stable, loving home, she's got school, and yet still managed to go down this path. It's interesting, the toxic influences that children can come across – you think everybody's safe [but] they're not."

"Dawn opens up to Joe about [how] the choices she made were out of necessity, but also out of being groomed at a very young age with someone that she thought loved her. That can change the whole path of your entire life – that's what we're starting to see with April."

As for whether the episode will see Dawn helping out April in any way, we'll just have to wait and see. But we can only hope that April gets the help she needs sooner rather than later and manages to escape being under the control of Ray.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

