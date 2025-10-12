Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley teases “difficult” special episode for Dawn and April
Some dramatic scenes are set to unfold.
Storylines are set to crossover in an upcoming episode of Emmerdale as details about Dawn Fletcher's (Olivia Bromley) tragic past come to light, set to unfold at the same time that things get increasingly dangerous for April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan).
The episode, which is set to air this coming Friday, 17th October, will be a particularly emotional one as Dawn opens up to Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) about her past, when she was coerced into sex work and faced her own struggles with drug addiction.
The same episode will see April trapped in a hotel room by one of Ray Walters' (Joe Absolom) associates. Of course, the teenager has started dealing drugs for Ray but ran into a major scare in recent episodes when her half-brother, Leo Goskirk (Harvey Rogerson), was rushed to hospital after ingesting some of the pills that April left in the house.
There are plenty of similarities between both Dawn's past life and April's new reality, so it's natural that the Emmerdale storylines will come together in next week's episode.
Speaking ahead of it, Bromley said the entire subject matter is "difficult," but in regards to whether Dawn would help April if she knew, the actress shared (via Digital Spy): "She would just want to scoop her up and tell her to get out of there, because she's lived it."
She continued: "With April, she's got this wonderful family. She's in a stable, loving home, she's got school, and yet still managed to go down this path. It's interesting, the toxic influences that children can come across – you think everybody's safe [but] they're not."
"Dawn opens up to Joe about [how] the choices she made were out of necessity, but also out of being groomed at a very young age with someone that she thought loved her. That can change the whole path of your entire life – that's what we're starting to see with April."
As for whether the episode will see Dawn helping out April in any way, we'll just have to wait and see. But we can only hope that April gets the help she needs sooner rather than later and manages to escape being under the control of Ray.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.