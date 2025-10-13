After his half-brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash) helped killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) escape, Cain fled to France to track him down, intent on making John pay for murdering his son Nate (Jurell Carter).

But it's been weeks, and Moira is struggling without her husband, and also collapsed at Butler's Farm recently.

With Moira and their son Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir) suffering with a bug, she is upset when stepson Kyle (Huey Quinn) reveals he's won a football prize, but had kept quiet about his match so as not to add to Moira's stress.

Oliver Farnworth as fugitive John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV/YouTube

Upset by this and furious that Cain is neglecting their needs, Moira leaves him a message, demanding he come home.

But when Moira suddenly gets a call regarding Cain, what has she been told?

You'll have to tune in now on ITVX, or tonight on ITV1 to find out, but what we can say is that Cain arrives back very soon – and he's hit the self-destruct button.

Cain doesn't give anything away when quizzed about John, and is seen drinking heavily, failing to commit to honouring the anniversary of his dad Zak's (Steve Halliwell) death.

So, has Cain found John?

With John on the run, surely he can't get away with his crimes!

And with Coronation Street featuring a scene with John on a police 'Wanted' poster, could his comeuppance happen during the ITV soap crossover early next year?

John's estranged husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has reunited with his true love (and John's half-brother) Robert (Ryan Hawley), but Robert is hiding a secret prison husband!

As Aaron takes the next step with Robert, will he learn what's really going on - and will he get news on John?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

