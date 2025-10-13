Emmerdale airs big Cain Dingle cliffhanger amid John Sugden search in ITVX release
**CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR EMMERDALE'S MONDAY 13TH OCTOBER EPISODE**
**Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Monday 13th October 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX**
There's a big update on Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) ahead of his return to Emmerdale village, as Monday's (13th October) edition saw wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) receive big news.
After his half-brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash) helped killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) escape, Cain fled to France to track him down, intent on making John pay for murdering his son Nate (Jurell Carter).
But it's been weeks, and Moira is struggling without her husband, and also collapsed at Butler's Farm recently.
With Moira and their son Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir) suffering with a bug, she is upset when stepson Kyle (Huey Quinn) reveals he's won a football prize, but had kept quiet about his match so as not to add to Moira's stress.
Upset by this and furious that Cain is neglecting their needs, Moira leaves him a message, demanding he come home.
But when Moira suddenly gets a call regarding Cain, what has she been told?
You'll have to tune in now on ITVX, or tonight on ITV1 to find out, but what we can say is that Cain arrives back very soon – and he's hit the self-destruct button.
Cain doesn't give anything away when quizzed about John, and is seen drinking heavily, failing to commit to honouring the anniversary of his dad Zak's (Steve Halliwell) death.
So, has Cain found John?
With John on the run, surely he can't get away with his crimes!
And with Coronation Street featuring a scene with John on a police 'Wanted' poster, could his comeuppance happen during the ITV soap crossover early next year?
John's estranged husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has reunited with his true love (and John's half-brother) Robert (Ryan Hawley), but Robert is hiding a secret prison husband!
As Aaron takes the next step with Robert, will he learn what's really going on - and will he get news on John?
Read more:
- Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley teases “difficult” special episode for Dawn and April
- Emmerdale icon teases "never done before" storyline to run into 2026 - and hints at Christmas drama
- Emmerdale airs big Robron update amid Robert's secret marriage twist in ITVX release
- Emmerdale reveals major Robert Sugden secret in mindblowing ITVX release
- 6 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Charity Dingle plans secret termination over baby DNA results
- Emmerdale teases Robert Sugden twist amid surprise Aaron Dingle scenes in ITVX release
- Emmerdale fans "in for a ride" with Robert Sugden twist as star prepares to exit
- Emmerdale airs big character exit in villain plot – will he be back?
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers: John Sugden's next targets revealed as Cain Dingle wants revenge
- Emmerdale star teases John Sugden "twists and turns" as Aaron and Robert remain in danger
- Is John Sugden an imposter in Emmerdale as villain's comeuppance draws closer?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.