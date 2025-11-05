Pop superstar Jason Donovan is stepping into Emmerdale village later this year for a very special guest appearance.

The actor found fame as Scott Robinson in Neighbours and appeared in 456 episodes between 1986 and 1989, before returning for what was deemed the last ever episode in 2022.

But on this occasion, he won't be playing his Ramsay Street alter ego.

Donovan will be playing himself in scenes set in The Woolpack – which comes as a huge surprise to super fan Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) and B&B owner Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw), who dons a golden, sparkly suit for the occasion.

The scenes were filmed at Emmerdale's studios in Leeds City Centre, and will see Donovan belt out one of his classic hits to the villagers.

Speaking of the appearance, he said: “I’m incredibly excited to have been asked to make a cameo appearance in Emmerdale as myself.

"Filming was great fun and all of the cast and crew were extremely welcoming. Singing in the Woolpack set was definitely an experience I won't forget.”

Producer Laura Shaw added: "We were delighted that Jason agreed to join us for this episode. Not only is Lydia Dingle a big fan of his, there was a real buzz on set that day.

"I hope the viewers enjoy his cameo as much as the Emmerdale family did."

Jason and Kylie reprised their roles for the 'finale' in 2022. Fremantle Media

Donovan follows in the footsteps of ice-skating champions Torvill and Dean, Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow and celebrity chef Antony Worrall Thompson, who have all played themselves in episodes.

He also joins Anne Charleston, Richard Grieve and Emily Symons in the list of former Aussie soap stars to make a journey to the Dales.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

