Emmerdale has aired a truly shocking 'death' – as Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) appeared to be shot by Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

It came following a heartbreaking admission from his daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), who revealed that on Halloween she murdered one of Ray and Celia Daniels's (Jaye Griffiths) clients, who had paid money to sexually exploit her.

Already fearful of the encounter, April opened up to the man – Callum (Max Lohan) – and explained that she had been in the situation before, and wasn't comfortable with it.

He told her that he'd booked her services for the whole evening and intended "to get his money's worth", though the door was open and she could leave at anytime.

Celia has been forcing April into sex work. ITV

After pouring her a drink, April decided to go. But Callum had lied, and began to force himself onto the teen. Panicking, she grabbed a bottle of vodka and knocked him unconscious.

Blood began to pour from his head, and later, she told Ray and Celia the grizzly details. While they were happy to cover – purely to save their own skin – they warned that should she misbehave again, it would have deathly consequences for Marlon, grandad Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and boyfriend Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle).

In tonight's episode, April headed to Smithy Cottage to try and make amends with Marlon, with the intention of coming clean about what had happened.

The two reminisced over a hot chocolate, recalling stories from her youth. Then came the time for her to admit everything.

April broke down in tears, explaining that Ray and Celia had entangled them into a county lines scheme of drug dealing and sex work.

A horrified Marlon wanted to regain his daughter's trust, telling her that they would collect their family and Dylan, before heading to the safety of the police station.

However, just as they began to make their move, Ray burst through the door and shot Marlon. He fell to the ground, taking his final breaths in front of Amelia.

Marlon appeared to die – but it was all a vision. ITV

The end of an era? Not at all. It transpired that Amelia's confession and the events that followed had all been part of a dream sequence, and Marlon was very much still alive.

Grateful that his demise had all been part of a horrific vision, she pulled him in for a tight embrace.

Will she ever find the bravery to speak up?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

