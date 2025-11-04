It's a week of special episodes in Emmerdale next week, with standalone instalments promising to not only resolve a number of mysteries surrounding our beloved villagers, but also kickstart the next chapter of drama.

The first of these surrounds missing Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), as concerns for his wellbeing begin to grow.

We'll soon see that he's found himself entwined in an uncontrollable situation, and as the above trailer shows, he seems to be sleeping rough in a barn.

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is preparing to make a statement to the police about his dad's disappearance, and PC Swirling assures him that he's not at any immediate risk.

Seeing how her husband is becoming increasingly more frustrated by the police's lack of cooperation, Mandy makes a promise to help him on the search.

Matty – realising that Isaac and Eve are becoming privy to the drama – decides to take them on a 'Bear hunt'. Looking across the field, Eve notices someone and excitedly tells Matty that she's seen her grandfather.

As Paddy comes to terms with the fact his dad may have deliberately left his family behind, Matty apologises for confusing Eve further.

But could she really have seen him?

