❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Emmerdale reveals Bear Wolf mystery as Paddy Dingle's fears for his dad intensify
The mystery deepens...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 4 November 2025 at 12:01 am
Authors
Michael AdamsSoaps Editor
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad