This article contains references to child sexual exploitation that some readers may find distressing.

An Emmerdale character who seemingly died last week is actually very much alive.

As viewers of the ITV soap have witnessed, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and her boyfriend Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) have been groomed into a life of drug and sex trafficking by twisted Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

They planned to flee the village and start afresh, but were soon caught on the outskirts of Leeds and ordered to return home.

Celia sent April to meet another client. ITV

With their 'debt' towards the pair worsening, April was told that another client had been booked for her to sleep with, and this time she had no option but to go through with it.

The youngster headed to a house in Hotten, where client Callum (Max Lohan) reminded her that although the door was open and she could leave at any time, he had booked her services for the entire evening and he'd have to alert Celia to the matter.

As he began to make his advances, a fearful Amelia whacked him around the head with a vodka bottle – apparently to his death.

With nobody she could turn to for help, she was forced to admit all to her groomers. Celia agreed to cover the tracks so that they wouldn't be implicated, and Ray headed off to deal with the grizzly crime scene.

Celia warned April that should she cause anymore trouble for their scheme, she'd play 'Burn, Stab, Drown' with grandad Bob (Tony Audenshaw), dad Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Dylan.

In tonight's episode, the teen sat alone in the village, knowing it was only a matter of time before Ray gave her another job.

Sure enough, he soon pulled up and told her that he was needing drug dealers in Newcastle, and April saw this as an opportunity to escape his clutches for a while.

Callum is very much alive! ITV

After telling Marlon that she was staying with a friend's sister at Newcastle Uni, she said her goodbyes to brother Leo and prepared to go.

On the outskirts of the village, Ray was having a secret meeting with none other than Callum, the man she supposedly killed.

Will April find out the truth?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

