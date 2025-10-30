This article contains references to sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Ad

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) has seemingly murdered one of her vile clients in Emmerdale.

As viewers of the ITV soap have seen, the teenager and her boyfriend Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) have been groomed into a life of drug and sex trafficking by Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

The two reached breaking point earlier this week, with Dylan pocketing a wad of Ray's cash and plotting to escape their clutches forever.

Unfortunately, as they reached the outskirts of Leeds City Centre, Ray sent a video message warning that their loved ones would be in extreme danger if they didn't share their location.

April and Dylan are being groomed into county lines drug and sex trafficking ITV

In today's instalment, Ray was nursing a bloody hand and April hadn't heard from Dylan since they decided to bow to Ray's demands. Has he been injured?

A subdued April was shocked to have a run-in with Celia, who was heading out on a Halloween date with her grandad Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw). She told the youngster that she had lined up another client to sleep with, and this time she had no option but to go through with the disgusting act.

Celia's 'reputation' was at risk, and there would be consequences if she palmed off this customer in the same way she did the last.

April's dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) hoped that his daughter would attend Paddy Dingle's (Dominic Brunt) festivities at Tenants Cottage with her family, though as we know, she had to be elsewhere.

Her client, Callum (Max Lohan), could see that she felt uneasy about the ordeal and questioned whether it was her first time. It seemed for a moment like he was going to back out of the agreement – even telling her she could leave if she wanted to.

Ray and Celia have April in their clutches. ITV

However, matters quickly turned sour when he began to force himself onto April. He said the small talk was finished and it was time for them to "get to know one another properly".

Callum then reminded her that the door was locked and she would be with him all night. Panicking, April picked up a bottle of vodka and smacked it across his head. She watched in horror as blood began to pour out.

Has April murdered Callum?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.