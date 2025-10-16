Emmerdale has confirmed details about an upcoming and “unmissable” dark special episode that will focus on April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley).

Viewers of the ITV soap will know that April has found herself in danger in recent weeks, with the teenager having been forced into becoming a full-time dealer for villainous drug lord Ray.

Dawn, meanwhile, has had her fair share of strife following the discovery that a photo of her adoptive daughter, Clemmie, had been shared in a group chat.

In a special episode on Friday night (17th October), April will find herself being forced into increasingly dangerous tasks as she attempts to pay off mounting debts, which leads to a terrifying encounter.

Dawn, meanwhile, will open up about her traumatic past, which included being coerced into drug addiction and sex work as a young mother to support her child, drawing parallels to April’s current situation.

ITV has teased the episode will be "powerful and unmissable" and "filled with tension, danger, and emotional depth".

On the upcoming special, Dawn star Bromley said: “This episode is really important because Dawn didn’t have a stable family or home life, which she explains to Joe in this episode, and you can really see how she got herself into such a difficult situation for so many years.

"But what’s interesting with April is, she has such a wonderful family, and the world really is her oyster - she’s got a stable loving home, she’s at school and yet she’s still managed to go down this path.”

For support and further information on April's story, visit the Salvation Army website, while those affected by Clemmie's story can find advice from the NSPCC.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

