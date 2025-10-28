Mark Charnock has teased that we're in for quite the shock during his standalone Emmerdale episode next week.

The actor has played Marlon Dingle since 1996, and the chef has had a turbulent year in the aftermath of daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) going missing.

Unbeknown to Marlon, April has been drawn into the world of drug dealing and sexual exploitation along with her boyfriend Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle).

Led to believe they owe a large debt, the teens are at the mercy of Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and his adopted mother, crime boss Celia Daniels (played by Jaye Griffiths).

April is currently living away from the family home after she accidentally dropped some pills that were taken by her vulnerable half-brother Leo (Harvey Rogerson).

Marlon is struggling to reconnect with his beloved daughter, but in upcoming scenes, April will consider finally opening up to her dad.

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle and Amelia Flanagan as April Windsor in Emmerdale. ITV

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media, Charnock said he couldn't reveal too much about the special instalment – but he did share that "there’s a twist in it that will stagger the audience."

Expanding on the big moment, the actor added: "something happens that when I read it, it shocked me so much that I thought, ‘Oh god, I wish I’d known about it before I read it’ because it really threw me, it’s just a great twist of drama."

While viewers will have to wait until next week to find out what this twist is, he also shared that "things are going to get considerably worse before they get better".

Full of praise for the writing, Charnock summed up how the episode unfolds between April and Marlon.

"She was going to come to a Halloween party with the rest of the family, she doesn’t turn up and he’s really sad about it. So she turns up at the house and he’s on his own and the episode begins.

"It’s lovely actually, with them rediscovering the younger version of her and how that was for them when she was really little," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"The first act, if you like, is about him rediscovering his daughter, the daughter he knew before everything tragic that happened to her, and her rediscovering not only her dad but that part of herself too, so it’s really something."

In one final teaser, he concluded: "there’s so much good stuff [to come], and the great thing about this story is it impacts so many different people.

"It’s a storyline that keeps on giving – it’s dark but in the best dramatic way that a story can be dark."

April considers opening up to her dad. ITV

Asked about his thoughts on co-star Flanagan's portrayal, Charnock replied: "I’ve said it so many times now, she is a remarkable actress and she can summon emotion on the spot.

"She’s got older and she does this thing now where you can see so much going on in her eyes as well as her voice and her physicality, she’s got all the tools to carry on being a really quite brilliant actress."

As well as sharing how strong the talent is across the board on this storyline – from Tony Audenshaw who plays Bob, to Celia star Griffiths and Zoë Henry as Marlon's wife Rhona, the actor revealed that he's a "big fan of Joe Absolom.

"I already liked his work before he joined us so I was thrilled when he came into the show.

"As well as being a really nice bloke and a team player, and I think I can speak for other actors as well, it’s fascinating to watch him acting in a scene," he enthused.

"He’s one of those actors who you want to know what the character is thinking all the time, so he’s been brilliant."

Emmerdale airs April and Marlon's standalone episode on Tuesday 4th November.

Emmerdale is working with the Salvation Army on April and Dylan's story.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

