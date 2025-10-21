Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill) targets Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) next week, while we're left shocked over Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) latest move.

Elsewhere, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) try to escape Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) clutches as he's distracted by Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

Meanwhile, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) are left trapped at work together.

Also, Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) is furious with Caleb Miligan (William Ash).

And Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) bonds with nemesis Ross Barton (Michael Parr).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 27th October - Friday 31st October 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Kev Townsend threatens Aaron Dingle as new Robert Sugden betrayal is revealed

Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle. ITV

Aaron is pressured by Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) to apologise to Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) and to discuss his fight with Robert.

Vinny ignores Aaron, while a furious Kev watches Aaron, knowing that he broke the news of his marriage.

In the café, it's tense between Aaron and Robert as DS Carter arrives to question Kev about an attack on an old friend.

DS Carter with Kev. ITV

Later at the Woolpack, Aaron's apology to Vinny is accepted, but any peace is shattered when Robert and Kev arrive.

Aaron's resolve breaks when it becomes clear that Robert has told Kev about his past with his abusive father Gordon, and once alone, a heartbroken Aaron is comforted by Chas.

What could have led to Robert discussing Aaron's trauma, which he's always been incredibly respectful of, with Kev?

At Mill flat, Aaron is confronted by Kev, who issues a chilling threat if Aaron doesn't leave him and Robert alone.

Kev doesn't look happy to see Mack! ITV

When Robert bumps into Aaron the next day, he's troubled to hear of Kev's threats.

Robert questions Kev about his threats and things quickly get heated, not helped by Aaron's arrival.

When Kev shuts Aaron down, Robert is relieved, while Aaron confides in Mack over his worries with Kev.

Mack visits Kev to fight Aaron's corner, but how will Kev react?

April and Dylan want to flee. ITV

In a hurry to get to the Depot, Dylan insists on doing a handover out in the open, which angers Ray who reminds him of his priorities.

Having just questioned Kev, DS Carter notices Ray across Main Street, so Ray ditches the backpack Dylan gave him and heads over to speak to her.

Carter watches Ray leave, meaning he can't retrieve his bag.

Ray with DS Carter. ITV

Meanwhile, as Vinny and Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches) push back against Ross's bossiness, Ross agrees to help bring in some bags, including Ray's which has been left behind a wall.

Ray spots the backpack at Dale View, but is thwarted from getting it by Ross, so Ray orders Dylan to get it.

Dylan tries to charm Vinny but fails to be let into the house, later stealing his keys while in the shop.

At the same time, Ray asks April to meet someone, and she's worried but clearly has no choice.

Ray dates Laurel. ITV

Dylan asks her what's wrong, but April covers, and Dylan sneaks into Dale View, but returns to Ray empty-handed and is berated.

Then Dylan tells April he actually did find the bag and has stolen all the money from it so they can run away together.

But as the teens put their plan into action, they get a video message from Ray.

Can Dylan and April get away?

And as Ray goes for a drink with Laurel, are we about to see a different side to him?

3. Kerry Wyatt and Jai Sharma are trapped together at the depot

Jai sacks Kerry. ITV

Jai has a go at Kerry for being late for work, but then she asks Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) to cover for her after a call from Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano).

Along with Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), Kerry and Matty read the coroner's report on the limo crash, and Kerry tries to cheer up Matty with a drinking game.

Caleb orders Jai to reinstate Kerry. ITV

Having ignored Jai's calls, Kerry is fired when he sees them drinking, without understanding the emotional context of the situation.

Jacob and Matty are concerned for Kerry, while Caleb demands that Jai rehire Kerry, and a belittled Jai is forced to formally apologise to her.

Kerry gloats over her victory at the Woolpack, but is confused when Jai calls it 'pyrrhic'.

Jai is trapped with Kerry! ITV

At the Depot, it becomes clear that Jai plans to make her life at work hell, so Kerry quits and tries to leave.

But Kerry accidentally pulls the handle off the door, leaving her and Jai trapped.

With nothing better to do, will the pair make amends?

4. Ruby Miligan and Caleb Miligan are at loggerheads over stowaway Anya

Ruby and Caleb Miligan with Anya in Emmerdale. ITV

Ruby is fuming with Caleb when she finds Anya packing, and insists she can stay.

Ruby rows with Caleb, who is later annoyed to find Anya still at Mill Cottage.

As Caleb and Ruby argue once more, Anya realises she's outstaying her welcome and the couple soon find her gone.

Caleb tries to convince Ruby it's for the best that Anya left, but Ruby storms out.

When Ruby returns, Caleb apologises for not understanding her point of view.

But is this the last we've seen of Anya?

5. Mackenzie Boyd and Ross Barton strike up surprise friendship amid Charity Dingle's baby secret

Mack and Ross bond. ITV

Mack and Ross show early signs of a surprising friendship.

The pair have never got on since Ross returned last year, clashing over Ross's son – and Mack's stepson – Moses.

But now that they appear to be bonding, a huge secret looms – Ross has got Mack's wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) pregnant!

Ross currently thinks he's in the clear after Charity faked the DNA results, but how long until the truth is exposed?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

