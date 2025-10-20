**Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Monday 20th October 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX**

Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) secret double life gets even more complicated in Monday's (20th October) Emmerdale.

Reunited with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), Robert has been spending nights at his flat, and life began looking rather domesticated between the former married couple.

But Robert's current husband Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill), who Aaron knows nothing about, has just been released from prison.

And Robert is soon worried when he returns to Keeper's cottage to find Kev chatting to Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).

Aaron meets Kev! ITV

When another major lie of Robert's, this time to Kev, comes to light, Vic questions her brother.

After getting her head around his tall tale, Victoria once again orders Robert to be honest with Aaron.

The reason for this particular fib is, as yet, unclear, leaving us more confused than ever over Robert and Kev's union.

Later, Robert introduces Kev to Claudette (Flo Wilson) and Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), who he will be living with as part of the prison outreach programme.

But when Kev and Aaron finally come face-to-face outside the café, Robert panics, leading to a rather comical camera shot of him hiding from the chaos of his self-inflicted situation.

Then Robert lies to Aaron that Kev is just a friend and his ex-cellmate.

A conversation with Kev allows Robert to stay in control of his juggling act, but Aaron is growing more suspicious over Robert's distracted behaviour.

With Aaron set to catch Robert kissing Kev later in the week, how on earth will he react?

And will we find out more about Robert's history with his spouse?

