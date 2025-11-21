This article includes reference to violent acts that some readers may find upsetting.

**Warning: Contains spoilers for Friday's (21st November) episode of Emmerdale, which airs tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed now on ITVX.**

Emmerdale star Joshua Richards has discussed the tragic death of Bear Wolf's friend Anya (Alia Al-Shabibi).

The woman, who was being held captive by Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and forced to complete unpaid labour on their farm, has been deteriorating for the last few weeks.

Her condition has become a cause for concern to Bear, who has pleaded with Ray to get her medical assistance.

In today's episode he claimed that immigration officers were downstairs, so he wouldn't be able to take her to hospital or she would be deported for working in the country illegally.

However, Ray began to feel guilty when he thought about Anya's young daughter, and went to buy some antibiotics. Upon his return, she had passed away in Bear's arms.

"He's absolutely horrified," Richard explains.

Bear has been held captive by Ray and Celia. ITV

"He was told by Ray, who he trusts with his life, that everything is fine. Initially he gets angry, he's disappointed and somewhat saddened but because he's been manipulated heavily by Ray he almost forgives him.

"Bear's too far gone at this point, he's decided in his mind already that he's walked out the door and he's never coming back [to the village]."

Upcoming scenes will show Bear ask his captors to organise a proper funeral for Anya, and is in disbelief when they tell him to dig a hole in their field for her to be buried in.

"He's initially horrified but then he is determined to make it the best he can possibly make it.

Bear is told to dig Anya's grave next week. ITV

"I think for Bear it's a very, very poignant and difficult thing to do. But of course he wanted do right by her and show some kind of respect.

"He sings a little song to her, the song he comforted her with when she came back, he sings it over her grave. In a way he was singing it to himself as well."

Upon his return to the barn, fellow slaves Mick (Leon Harrop) and Simo (Steven Gidwaney) urge him to join their plan to flee and start a new life. But Bear is too far entwined in Ray's lies, believing that he's dealt him a lifeline in his hour of need.

Richards adds: "I don't think he wants to leave at all, he doesn't want to upset anybody. He's lost and adrift so he's not really part of anyone's team apart from maybe Ray.

Mick and Simo urge Bear to follow their plan. ITV

"Bear sees there is something inside of Ray that is good, of course with hindsight it's all very well for us to say we know the reasons why, because he's a victim of manipulation himself."

The actor also signalled a positive outcome at the conclusion of the story, saying that Bear will return to his previous life, "Because it's a soap, he will bounce back."

Emmerdale is working with the Salvation Army on this storyline.

