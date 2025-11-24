The central cast has been announced for Gone, a new six-part thriller series from the writer of Hijack, George Kay, with two big name actors leading the series.

The show, which is described as a "gripping, psychological drama", will air on ITV and ITVX, will be directed by Richard Laxton (Joan) and will star David Morrissey (Daddy Issues) and Eve Myles (Torchwood).

The synopsis for the series says: "Set against the backdrop of a prestigious private school, a foreboding forest and the quiet sprawl of Bristol, Gone is a chilling mystery focusing on local Headmaster Michael Polly, played by David Morrissey, who becomes the prime suspect in his wife Sarah’s disappearance.

"An upstanding member of the community, Michael Polly is inscrutable and likes order and precision in his working life. Until, that is, he encounters super bright, gutsy Detective Annie Cassidy, played by Eve Myles, and a compulsive game of cat and mouse begins as she chips away at his veneer in search of the truth.

"With tension in the air, yet Polly not displaying any emotion, Annie’s suspicions are heightened the more she investigates. Something in her gut tells her all is not what it seems. Could he be capable of murder? And if so – why?"

Eve Myles and David Morrissey in Gone. ITV

The series has been partly inspired by the book To Hunt a Killer, written by former Detective Superintendent for Gloucestershire Police, Julie Mackay, and ITV Crime Correspondent Robert Murphy, both of whom serve as consultants on the series.

Sarah and Michael’s daughter, Alana, a teacher at the school, will be played by Emma Appleton (The Road Trip), while other cast members include Jennifer Macbeth, Arthur Hughes, Nicholas Nunn, Elliot Cowan, Billy Barrett, Rupert Evans, Jodie McNee, Oscar Batterham and Clare Higgins.

Eve Myles said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be playing Detective Annie Cassidy in George Kay's brilliantly written drama Gone.

"Annie is a fascinating character, intuitive, gutsy and doesn't suffer fools, but she has met her match in Michael Polly, who is a formidable adversary played by David Morrissey. It's wonderful to be directed by Richard Laxton and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Meanwhile, Morrissey added: "I’m delighted to be reunited with George Kay and the wonderful team at [production company] New Pictures. And to be working for the first time with the amazing Eve Myles and Richard Laxton."

Kay said: "After teaming up with ITV and New Pictures for true crime drama The Long Shadow, I’m delighted to be working with them again to create a new police drama.

"Inspired by real life research, Gone sees the excellent Eve Myles’s overlooked Detective Annie Cassidy go head-to-head with main suspect Michael Polly, played by the superb David Morrissey. In a story about privilege and prejudice, the truth is tantalisingly close. Or at least, that’s what Annie thinks…"

Gone will air on ITV and STV and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

