After his misfortune of being stuck on a hijacked flight in season 1, Idris Elba's Sam Nelson is set to face yet another crisis on a moving vehicle for season 2.

Ad

That's right, we finally have our first look at Hijack season 2 by way of a teaser trailer that has also confirmed just when the new episodes will be landing on our screens.

The second season will premiere globally on Apple TV on Wednesday 14th January 2026 with the first two episodes, then being followed by one episode weekly until the finale on 25th February.

As we can see from the trailer and first-look images, things are set to get all kinds of tense for Sam as he's faced with yet another tricky situation, this time on a Berlin underground train.

The synopsis teases that its "commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster."

The trailer also reveals an added threat – a bomb planted on the underside of the train carriage that is counting down.

As well as Elba reprising his leading role, returning season 1 faces include Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi.

Clare-Hope Ashitey and Toby Jones in Hijack season 2. Apple TV

As for new cast members, those include Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Top Boy), Christian Näthe (Ballon), Lisa Vicari (Django), Karima McAdams (Dune: Prophecy) and Christiane Paul (Counterpart).

While we don't yet have details about any of the new characters, the first-look images show Ashitey and Jones's characters together as she holds a folder from the British embassy in Berlin – but whether or not they both work there remains a mystery for now.

Christian Näthe in Hijack season 2. Apple TV

What we do know is that if the first season is anything to go by, this new season is set to be full of twists and turns as an on-the-ground team will likely be scrambling to save Sam and the other passengers, at the same time as Sam is trying to disarm the situation.

This season will also be made up of eight episodes, once again created by Lupin's George Kay and Criminal's Jim Field Smith.

Read more:

Hijack season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV, sign up now with a 7-day free trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.