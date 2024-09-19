Women's Super League on YouTube: Schedule of free live stream games
Your guide to the Women's Super League on YouTube.
Coverage of the Women's Super League is set to be more readily available than ever before, with a vast number of games to be shown live on YouTube.
The WSL has previously been featured freely on The FA Player, but now fans will be able to tune in to games via the world's largest online streaming giant.
Showpiece matches will still be shown on either BBC or Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.
However, every single match not shown across their platforms will be available to live stream via YouTube.
The schedule may change as the season progresses, but for now, check out the list of matches you'll be able to savour for free in 2024/25.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Women's Super League football live on YouTube.
Women's Super League games on YouTube
All UK time. Subject to change.
Saturday 21st September
- Man Utd v West Ham (12pm)
- Brighton v Everton (12:30pm)
Sunday 22nd September
- Liverpool v Leicester (2pm)
- Tottenham v Crystal Palace (2pm)
Sunday 29th September
- Everton v Man Utd (2pm)
- Leicester v Arsenal (3pm)
- West Ham v Liverpool (3pm)
- Aston Villa v Tottenham (4:30pm)
Saturday 5th October
- Brighton v Aston Villa (12:30pm)
Sunday 6th October
- Man City v West Ham (1pm)
- Arsenal v Everton (2pm)
- Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Sunday 13th October
- Aston Villa v Leicester (2pm)
- Crystal Palace v Brighton (2pm)
- Everton v West Ham (2pm)
Saturday 19th October
- Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm)
Sunday 20th October
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace (2pm)
- Leicester v Everton (3pm)
- West Ham v Arsenal (3pm)
TV details yet to be confirmed after this date.
Women's Super League TV rights 2024/25
Sky Sports and BBC share the live broadcasting rights for the Women's Super League in 2024/25, with games also set to be shown on YouTube.
Sky Sports will show up to 44 live matches in 2024/25. The service can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
BBC boast the rights to show 22 live matches across their platforms this season.
All other games not shown on Sky Sports or BBC will be aired live and free on YouTube.
