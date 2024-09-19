Showpiece matches will still be shown on either BBC or Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

However, every single match not shown across their platforms will be available to live stream via YouTube.

The schedule may change as the season progresses, but for now, check out the list of matches you'll be able to savour for free in 2024/25.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Women's Super League football live on YouTube.

Read more: Best women's players in the world | Best women's players of all time

Women's Super League games on YouTube

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 21st September

Man Utd v West Ham (12pm)

Brighton v Everton (12:30pm)

Sunday 22nd September

Liverpool v Leicester (2pm)

Tottenham v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Sunday 29th September

Everton v Man Utd (2pm)

Leicester v Arsenal (3pm)

West Ham v Liverpool (3pm)

Aston Villa v Tottenham (4:30pm)

Saturday 5th October

Brighton v Aston Villa (12:30pm)

Sunday 6th October

Man City v West Ham (1pm)

Arsenal v Everton (2pm)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Sunday 13th October

Aston Villa v Leicester (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Brighton (2pm)

Everton v West Ham (2pm)

Saturday 19th October

Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm)

Sunday 20th October

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Leicester v Everton (3pm)

West Ham v Arsenal (3pm)

TV details yet to be confirmed after this date.

Women's Super League TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports and BBC share the live broadcasting rights for the Women's Super League in 2024/25, with games also set to be shown on YouTube.

Sky Sports will show up to 44 live matches in 2024/25. The service can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

BBC boast the rights to show 22 live matches across their platforms this season.

All other games not shown on Sky Sports or BBC will be aired live and free on YouTube.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.