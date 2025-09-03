Saturday's early kick-off in League Two sees Bristol Rovers travel to Newport County while first plays third in the late afternoon slot as leaders Gillingham make the short trip to Bromley.

All 10 of the 3pm games are also available on Sky Sports+ as there is no Saturday blackout due to the international break.

Fans won't want to miss a minute, and they will barely have to – with more than 1,000 EFL games available to watch live.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete League Two TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

League Two TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 6th September 2025

Newport v Bristol Rovers (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Barnet v Shrewsbury (3pm) Sky Sports+

Barrow v Swindon (3pm) Sky Sports+

Cambridge v Oldham (3pm) Sky Sports+

Cheltenham v Accrington (3pm) Sky Sports+

Colchester v Crewe (3pm) Sky Sports+

Harrogate v Crawley (3pm) Sky Sports+

MK Dons v Grimsby (3pm) Sky Sports+

Notts County v Fleetwood (3pm) Sky Sports+

Salford City v Tranmere (3pm) Sky Sports+

Walsall v Chesterfield (3pm) Sky Sports+

Bromley v Gillingham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 13th September 2025

Accrington v Colchester (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Crawley v Cheltenham (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 20th September 2025

Cambridge v Fleetwood (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Harrogate v Shrewsbury (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 27th September 2025

Crewe v Notts County (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Oldham v Barnet (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 4th October 2025

MK Dons v Gillingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Newport v Swindon (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 6th October 2025

Harrogate v Crewe (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 11th October 2025

Oldham v Barrow (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 18th October 2025

Cambridge v Bromley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Salford City v Oldham (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 25th October 2025

Cheltenham v Walsall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Fleetwood v Accrington (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 8th November 2025

Colchester v Bromley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Crewe v Shrewsbury (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 10th November 2025

Cheltenham v Notts County (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 15th November 2025

Gillingham v Crawley (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 22nd November 2025

Gillingham v Barnet (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Harrogate v Walsall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 27th November 2025

Grimsby v Tranmere (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 29th November 2025

Accrington v Oldham (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

MK Dons v Fleetwood (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 13th December 2025

Bristol Rovers v Swindon (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Salford City v Colchester (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 20th December 2025

Bromley v Grimsby (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Notts County v Walsall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Friday 26th December 2025

Chesterfield v Notts County (3pm) Sky Sports Football

Monday 29th December 2025

Grimsby v Shrewsbury (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Tranmere v Barrow (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 4th January 2026

Cheltenham v Crawley (12pm) Sky Sports+

MK Dons v Chesterfield (12pm) Sky Sports+

League Two TV rights 2025/26

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

